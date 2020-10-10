IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: 3 players struggling Rajasthan Royals should buy to regain form

1. Why Rajasthan Royals are flopping?

Their underwhelming performance can be directly attributed to the under-par performance of their frontline batsmen and the lack of an in-form Indian bowler. The likes of Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag etc are continuously scoring insufficient runs. In the bowling front Jaydev Unadkat and Ankit Rajpoot are vastly below the mark and were unable to support Jofra Archer.

Varun Aaron, who played his first match, gave away 25 runs in 2 overs while Andrew Tye went for 50 in four overs. Their plight is quite imaginable as a part-time spinner Rahul Tewatia had to bowl four overs and emerged the second best after Archer against Delhi Capitals on October 9. They are one of the teams that should be using the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer to the hilt to rectify the anomalies in their line-up.

2. What should they do in the transfer market?

In the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer, the Rajasthan Royals should eye a solid Indian middle-order batsman, and a couple of India pacers. One more foreign pace bowler too could suit them.

3. Prasidh Krishna

The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer can work up pace in the range of 145 clicks and fairly accurate too. The KKR had often used him in the death overs in the IPL 2019 with satisfactory results. The team combination has not allowed Prasidh to be a part of KKR Playing 11 so far, and Rajasthan Royals can approach KKR with a transfer request. Their worries could cast away to a certain extent.

4. Vijay Shankar

Vijay is a very useful all-rounder but right now he is not the scheme of things of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Sunrisers are preferring Abhishek Sharma to the Tamil Nadu cricketer and the former has come up with very balanced performances in the middle-order so far. SRH mentor VVS Laxman had said they are backing the youngsters to come good in IPL 2020 and it is a chance for Royals to use the mid-season transfer window to rope in Vijay, who can give their line-up a lot of flexibility.

5. Virat Singh

Virat is also with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is a hard-hitting batsman but with Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg are doing well for them, Virat might not get a chance to have a look-in anytime near. Royal have a royally bungling middle-order with Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson and Mahipal Lomror showing no signs of consistency. Virat could be a useful presence for them in one slot.