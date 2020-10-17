IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Final day: These 5 players are in big demand

1. Billy Stanlake

The Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler is a tantalising player, someone who can bowl at 150 kmph and he has also good exposure to both IPL and international cricket. He has that wicket-taking ability too and can pose some discomforting moments for batsmen especially with the new ball.

Possible bidder: Kings XI Punjab.

The reason: Sheldon Cottrell is not fully fit after a niggle. They need a back-up for him and Stanlake can be an option for them.

2. Mayank Markande

The leg-spinner is now with Rajasthan Royals. But Markande has not got any chance yet to play for them as spin duty is being done by Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal, both are doing well for now. Markande can add good value to any side with his clever variations and wicket-taking abilities.

Possible bidders: Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab

Reason: Delhi Capitals has lost veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra to a finger injury and Markande offers them a like-for-like replacement. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel is their leading tweaker at the moment.

Reason: Kings XI Punjab has heavily invested in young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and he has come up with some good, mature efforts so far. But they might like to have a back-up for Bishnoi, and give the youngster a good rest for a game or two.

3. Basil Thampi

Basil is a right-arm pacer on the Sunrisers Hyderabad rolls. The Kerala man can be a useful option because he can work up a good pace and has accurate yorkers, an essential for a death overs bowler. Right now, Hyderabad has invested faith in T Natarajan, and the left-armer has delivered the goods too along with Khaleel Ahmed. In that context, Thampi can look around.

Possible bidders: Delhi Capitals

The Delhi outfit has lost the services of Ishant Sharma, who has been ruled out of IPL 2020 with a left rib cage injury. Basil can offer a like-for-like replacement.

4. Wriddhiman Saha

The Sunrisers Hyderabad ‘keeper has played in one match and it is tough for him to break in as Jonny Bairstow has donned the big gloves along with being their opener. Unless, SRH wants to absolve Bairstow from ‘keeping duties it is unlikely that Saha might play another game.

Possible bidders: Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders

Reason: Capitals are in need of an Indian stumper after the injured Rishabh Pant is out at least for 10 days or even more. They need an Indian stumper to restore the balance of the squad as the inclusion of Alex Carey has resulted in the omission of in-form Shimron Hetmyer. Carey while being tidy behind the wicket, has not brought the same batting fire power as Hetmyer.

Reason: Kolkata might just be interested in Saha as a back-up for Dinesh Karthik as he has been going through a modest run in IPL 2020 save for a fifty.

5. Shreevats Goswami

The diminutive wicket-keeper batsman is low down the pecking order in Sunrisers Hyderabad roaster behind Bairstow and Saha. He is a neat wicketkeeper and can come up with cameos best suited for T20s. Goswami too can look around.

Possible bidder: Delhi Capitals

Reason: The injury to Pant has necessitated the inclusion of an Indian stumper in Capitals' ranks and they can look for Goswami.