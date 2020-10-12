IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Ishant Sharma ruled out of IPL 2020, Delhi capitals eye these 3 pacers

1. Basil Thampi
Thampi is a fast bowler from Kerala and he is currently playing with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He can work up good pace and has an effective yorker too. Additionally, Thampi has the experience of playing in the IPL, and the pressure tackling ability will be a factor when the Capitals look for a replacement for Ishant.
2. Dhawal Kulkarni
The Mumbai Indians fast bowler is another worthy candidate to replace Ishant Sharma. Dhawal has the experience of playing in the IPL and he is a very handy lower-order batsman too. Dhawal can replace Ishant in a like-for-like method.
3. Ishan Porel
Porel is not as experienced as Dhawal or Basil but the young pacer has oodles of talent as he had shown at the under-19 level. He has a mature head on his shoulder too. He has been warming the bench at Kings XI Punjab and Capitals can invest in him long term as they are one franchise keen to develop youngsters.
4. Injury worries of Delhi Capitals
Ishant Sharma (ruled out due to left rib cage injury),
Amit Mishra (ruled out due to finger injury),
Rishabh Pant (recuperating from hamstring injury, out for a week),
R Ashwin (shoulder injury but playing after his recovery).