IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Ishant Sharma ruled out of IPL 2020, Delhi capitals eye these 3 pacers

Bengaluru, October 12: In another blow to Delhi Capitals, pace bowler Ishant Sharma on Monday (October 12) has been ruled out of IPL 2020. The franchise has asked the IPL Governing Council to allow them to draft in a replacement for Ishant, who has played just one match in the season so far against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra has already been ruled out of the IPL 2020 with a finger injury. Rishabh Pant, the Capitals wicketkeeper, batsman too has been ruled out for a week due to a hamstring injury. Capitals are scheduled to face Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (October 14).

"Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear," a statement from the franchise said.

"This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020. Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes Ishant a speedy recovery," the statement added.

So, who can possibly replace the fast bowler?

1. Basil Thampi Thampi is a fast bowler from Kerala and he is currently playing with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He can work up good pace and has an effective yorker too. Additionally, Thampi has the experience of playing in the IPL, and the pressure tackling ability will be a factor when the Capitals look for a replacement for Ishant. 2. Dhawal Kulkarni The Mumbai Indians fast bowler is another worthy candidate to replace Ishant Sharma. Dhawal has the experience of playing in the IPL and he is a very handy lower-order batsman too. Dhawal can replace Ishant in a like-for-like method. 3. Ishan Porel Porel is not as experienced as Dhawal or Basil but the young pacer has oodles of talent as he had shown at the under-19 level. He has a mature head on his shoulder too. He has been warming the bench at Kings XI Punjab and Capitals can invest in him long term as they are one franchise keen to develop youngsters. 4. Injury worries of Delhi Capitals Ishant Sharma (ruled out due to left rib cage injury), Amit Mishra (ruled out due to finger injury), Rishabh Pant (recuperating from hamstring injury, out for a week), R Ashwin (shoulder injury but playing after his recovery).