Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings chase this monster-hitting 21-year-old batsman

By
Tom Banton under the radar of CSK and MI
Tom Banton under the radar of CSK and MI

Bengaluru, November 25: Tom Banton has still not become a household name in cricket. But soon he could be. The Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have already enquired about the availability of this young sensation from England for the IPL 2020.

Now, what makes Banton a special, sought-after player? He is an inventive player who plays some audacious shots like hockey-style sweeps, flicks and scoops and he is thoroughly unconventional.

Recently, the 21-year-old smashed a 28-ball 80 for Qalandars in the on-going T10 league in Abu Dhabi that turned several heads. But Banton's first spark happened at the Vitality T20 Blast this year. He scored 549 runs at an average of 42.23 and at a furious strike rate of 161.43.

Personally, Banton wants to play for Mumbai Indians. "Playing in the IPL has been a dream from a very young age. You see the big crowds and the attention it has. I am in the IPL auction this year (December 19), so fingers crossed somebody picks me," Banton was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"As a kid, I have always loved watching Mumbai Indians. Then I had the good fortune of playing at the Wankhede for the England U-19 team. There was tremendous support at the ground then, even though we lost 5-0," he said.

"Never thought I would have such a year at the start of 2019. I suppose once you are on a roll, you cannot stop," Banton said about his form this year. And it may just get better.

More IPL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue