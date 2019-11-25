IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings chase this monster-hitting 21-year-old batsman

Now, what makes Banton a special, sought-after player? He is an inventive player who plays some audacious shots like hockey-style sweeps, flicks and scoops and he is thoroughly unconventional.

Recently, the 21-year-old smashed a 28-ball 80 for Qalandars in the on-going T10 league in Abu Dhabi that turned several heads. But Banton's first spark happened at the Vitality T20 Blast this year. He scored 549 runs at an average of 42.23 and at a furious strike rate of 161.43.

Tom Banton🔥

Which IPL Team is Buying this Guy!



pic.twitter.com/Wdv8jRle77 — CRIContent (@CricKontent) November 14, 2019

Personally, Banton wants to play for Mumbai Indians. "Playing in the IPL has been a dream from a very young age. You see the big crowds and the attention it has. I am in the IPL auction this year (December 19), so fingers crossed somebody picks me," Banton was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"As a kid, I have always loved watching Mumbai Indians. Then I had the good fortune of playing at the Wankhede for the England U-19 team. There was tremendous support at the ground then, even though we lost 5-0," he said.

"Never thought I would have such a year at the start of 2019. I suppose once you are on a roll, you cannot stop," Banton said about his form this year. And it may just get better.