IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians missed the services of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, says Rohit Sharma

After being sent into bat, MI could only post 149/8 in 20 overs and in response, SRH chased down the target thanks to unbeaten knocks of David Warner (85 not out) and Wriddhiman Saha (58 not out).

Mumbai Indians, who had rested Bumrah and Boult, weren't able to get a breakthrough as SRH completed the chase with 17 balls to spare and skipper Rohit, who made his return from injury lay-off, said that was their worst performance of the season.

"We certainly weren't expecting a result like that, probably our worst performance of the season. We want to leave this performance right. Having said we wanted to try out different things as we had already qualified, try different combinations, different batting orders but it didn't work out for us," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

Rohit also said the absence of Bumrah and Boult, who feature in the list of top five wicket-takers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), was certainly felt as his side failed to pick a wicket on Tuesday (November 3).

"These two (Boult and Bumrah) guys have been are wicket-taking bowlers. They have come out really good for us, have always given us breakthroughs. Certainly, we miss them today but we had to manage their workload as they have been playing consistently," he continued.

"And the travelling doesn't make it easier also so we wanted to make sure they get few days off and get ready for playoffs," Rohit added.

Meanwhile, the skipper also gave an update on Hardik Pandya, who too was rested for the game and MI wanted to test the bench strength.

"Fitness-wise he (Hardik Pandya) is fine. We just wanted to give break and provide an opportunity to some other guys but I am sure he will be ready for the playoffs," said Rohit

Mumbai Indians will now player Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals in Dubai and the winner of that match will progress to the finals, which is scheduled to take place on November 10 in Dubai.