IPL 2020: Mustafizur regrets missing season after Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour postponement

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders reportedly enquired about Mustafizur's availability to sign him for the season.

Bangladesh Cricket Board, however, didn't grant the pacer a NOC to take part in the IPL due to national commitments, but on Monday (September 28), the scheduled tour to Sri Lanka was postponed

BCB President Nazmul Hasan had asked Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to reschedule the three-match Test series next month, as the board wasn't willing to comply with the 14-day quarantine rule proposed by the host nation in view of the pandemic.

While Mustafizur was disappointed with the postponement of the tour to Lanka, the left-arm pacer admitted that he regrets missing out on playing in the IPL now.

Coronavirus: Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka put off once again

"It would have been great to play the Test series. Sri Lanka's proposal to have us quarantined for 14 days didn't seem possible for us," Mustafizur was quoted saying by 'Cricbuzz'.

"You can't sit in your room before such an important series, no matter how hard you train. BCB tried, but the 14-day quarantine is their law. I think we should respect it.

"If the BCB knew that the Sri Lanka series would be postponed, they would have given me the NOC (No Objection Certificate) for IPL. But whatever happens, happens for the best. I may have earned BDT (Bangladesh Taka) 1 crore had I played the IPL," he added.

The BCB had earlier refused to give Mustafizur NOC for taking part in the Pakistan Super League in 2015-16 due to injury concerns, but the board had compensated him with BDT Taka 30 Lakh.

However, according to the website, BCB's Cricket Operations chairman Akram Khan has made it clear that the board would not given him any compensation this time.

Mustafizur had represented Sunrisers Hyderabad for two years, including their title-winning campaign in 2016, taking 17 wickets in 16 matches that season. However, his last stint in the IPL was with Mumbai Indians in 2018.

(With PTI inputs)