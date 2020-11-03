IPL 2020 play-off chances: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan leaves it to the Gods!

KKR had finished their round-robin league campaign with an emphatic 60-run win over the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (November 1) to get into the top four with 14 points.

However a negative Net Run Rate of -0.214 might prove be an impediment towards their play-off qualification prospects.

MI were the first team to qualify for the play-off stage of IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore too joined them after Match 55 of IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi in which the former emerged triumphant.

After the win against Royals on Sunday, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan was candid while admitting that the 'numbers game' was not in his control.

"Yes, I was aware of the numbers (about net run rate). But you need to first get yourself into a winning position. I don't think we could've done anything more," Morgan said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

With RCB also qualifying despite a six-wicket loss to DC as their NRR is much better than KKR, Morgan's team's entry into play-offs will now completely depend on the outcome of the SRH vs MI match.

SRH, who are currently fifth in the table can seal the final play-off place at the expense of KKR if they beat defending champions MI on Tuesday.

"Whatever happens from here is up to the Gods," Morgan had said after the win over the Royals.

The result of the DC vs RCB match has now literally turned the SRH vs MI match into a must-win game for the David Warner-led franchise.

If SRH wins, they are through and KKR are out and as Morgan admitted nothing is in their control now.