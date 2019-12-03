IPL 2020: The players with the highest base price in the auction, Uthappa only Indian

1. Rs 2 crore category

This is the highest base price category and this section has seven players and does not include any Indians. Five Australian players form the core of this group and they are - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchel Marsh, Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell. South African pacer Dale Steyn and Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews too are in this list.

2. Rs 1.5 category

There is only one Indian in this group - Robin Uthappa who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders after lukewarm IPL 2019. Two from Australia - Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson - four players from England - Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Chris Woakes and David Willey - and two cricketers from South Africa - Kylie Abbot and Chris Morris - are looking for bids in this segment.

3. Overseas players breakdown

The country-wise breakdown of 258 overseas players is listed below. Australian players lead the group with 55 players and South Africa is a close second with 54 players representing the country. Sri Lanka is third on the list with 39 players and West Indies have 34 players from the islands. From Associate nations, Netherlands and USA are represented by a player each. The break-up numbers:

Afghanistan: 19

Australia: 55

Bangladesh: 6

England: 22

Netherlands: 1

New Zealand: 24

South Africa: 54

Sri Lanka: 39

USA: 1

4. The deadline

This list of 971 players will be further pruned and the IPL teams will have to submit their final list to the BCCI by December 9. Then those players will make the final list of players who will be auctioned on December 19.