IPL 2020 Purple Cap: Seesaw battle continues as Rabada regains it from Bumrah

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (November 8) night, the South African took four for 29 as DC defended a decent total of 189 for three to storm into the final of IPL for the first time, where they will take on defending champions MI.

Glad to take the team to the finals, now it’s all about sealing it off: Rabada

After dismissing dangerman and SRH skipper David Warner in the second over, Rabada picked up three wickets in the 19th over to return impressive figures of four for 29.

In the process, he overtook Bumrah, who has holding the purple cap for a while.

From 16 matches, Rabada has taken 29 wickets now, two more than MI pace spearhead Bumrah, who has played two matches less than the Proteas quickie.

IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

SRH were still in with a chance to qualify for the finals before Rabada settled things in his team's favour in the penultimate over removing Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan and Shreevats Goswami in the space of three legal deliveries, the latter two sandwiched by a wide.

Though KL Rahul has led the batting charts and has been holding on to the orange cap for a while, the purple cap has seen a seesaw battle unfold between Bumrah and Rabada.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP

With DC set to lock horns with MI in the IPL 2020 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (November 10), there is every chance that the pendulum might swing again with Bumrah having a chance to dislodge Rabada from top.

MI's Kiwi left-arm quick Trent Boult is third leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 scalps from 14 matches.