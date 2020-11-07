IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Time Table: SRH vs DC: Date, Format, TV Channel, Live Streaming; All About Qualifier 2

The second qualifier of the biggest domestic T20 tournament in the world will be held between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

The David Warner-led Sunrisers on Friday (November 6) held their nerves better in a low-scoring thriller and once again shattered Virat Kohli and RCB's dream of lifting that elusive trophy.

Mumbai Indians - who are the defending champions - became the first finalists after defeating Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the Qualifier 1 and producing yet another comprehensive performance. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be waiting for the second finalist, whom it will face in Dubai on Tuesday (November 10).

Here's all you need to know about the Qualifier 2:

Qualifier 2 format: The loser of the first Qualifier, in this year's case Delhi Capitals, will clash with the winners of the Eliminator, in this year's case Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Hyderabad's performance of late: Sunrisers Hyderabad were the late bloomers this season as they had won just three of their first seven games. However, the Orange Army turned things around in the second half of the tournament. They have now won 5 of their last games.

Win against RCB on Friday (November 6) was their fourth win on the trot and they will be eager to continue the winning momentum.

Delhi's performance of late: The Shreyas Iyer-led side's story has been exactly opposite. After starting the season on a dominating note, the Delhi Capitals lost their momentum in the second half of the season. They lost four games back-to-back but a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league game ensured they finished as the second-ranked side.

However, in the Qualifier 1, Delhi Capitals' plans and strategies went haywire as Mumbai Indians outfoxed them in every department of the game and registered a comprehensive victory.

SRH's Recent Form: W, W, W, (league) W (Eliminator). They've defeated Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore in their last 3 league games.

DC's Recent Form: L, L, W (league), L (Qualifier 1).

SRH in Eliminator:

2013: Lost to RR, Delhi

2016: Beat KKR, Delhi

2017: Lost to KKR, Bangalore

2019: Lost to DC, Vizag

2020: Beat RCB, Abu Dhabi

What makes SRH's campaign special this season?

The Hyderabad-based franchise has won 8 matches and had all 8 different Players of the Match:

v DC: Rashid Khan

v CSK: Priyam Garg

v KXIP: Jonny Bairstow

v RR: Manish Pandey

v DC: Wriddhiman Saha

v RCB: Sandeep Sharma

v MI: Shahbaz Nadeem

v RCB: Kane Williamson

Warner, Holder have also been amazing but they are yet to win the award.

When is the Qualifier 2?

The Qualifier 2 will be held on Sunday (November 8).

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Timings: 7:30 PM (IST)

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP.