IPL 2020: Rahul hopeful of KXIP's play-off chances

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 30) night, the Royals survived a six-hitting onslaught from Chris Gayle to beat KXIP and kept them firmly in contention for the IPL 2020 play-offs.

Gayle surpassed 1,000 career maximums in Twenty20 cricket - the first player to reach that number - before being dismissed for 99, bowled by Jofra Archer (2-26).

The left-hander's wonderful 63-ball knock, coupled with a late cameo from fellow West Indian Nicholas Pooran (22), powered Kings XI to 185 for four.

However, the Royals, powered by a brisk fifty from England all-rounder Ben Stokes, overhauled that total with seven wickets in hand.

The win moved the Steve Smith-led side with their fourth-placed opponents on 12 points as the round-robin stage draws towards a close.

KXIP now take on Chennai Super Kings in a must-win game at the same venue on Sunday and Rahul believes with a positive result, his team can make the play-offs cut.

"We'll try finishing on a winning note and hopefully sneak in on the number four position," Rahul said at the post-match press conference.

The Karnataka opener also spoke in awe of Gayle. There was to be no 23rd T20 century for Gayle, though the 41-year-old still reached a notable milestone during his innings. He boosted his career sixes total with eight more, including one off Archer in the 20th over that took him to 1,001.

"Gayle is a huge part of our dressing room. Not only because of his consistency but to have somebody like that is very inspiring. He keeps the dressing room positive and there's a lot of fun happening when Chris is batting.

"No one will say he's 41. He still looks like the Gayle when he first burst out in the IPL," Rahul said.