IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals finish last for the first time in their IPL history; full list of teams which finished last

Chasing a daunting total of 192, the Rajasthan side had a terrible outing with the bat and could only muster 131-9 in the stipulated 20 overs. The defeat meant Steve Smith-led side finished the thirteenth edition of the cash-rich league at the bottom of standings.

This was the first instance when the winners of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League, finished last in their journey of the tournament. This is also the first time when a former IPL champion side finished last.

The IPL 2020 edition could be termed as one of the most tightly contested tournaments in the history of the league. The tournament has two more games remaining in the league stage but three of top-four teams are yet to be confirmed. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are the only teams to have qualified for the play-offs but the fate of remaining three teams still hangs in the balance.

Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are still in the hunt for the coveted play-offs berth.

Like Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals were also banned for two years after the IPL 2013 spot-fixing and betting scandal hit the tournament. The two teams returned in IPL 2018 after completing the punishment.

Rajasthan Royals started their campaign in this edition of the tournament with back-to-back wins against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. But Steve Smith's men suffered four consecutive defeats to get pushed back. The Men In Pink won three of their last five games but that wasn't enough for them to make it to the playoffs.

In their last match of the season, Royals' batting failed big time in the must-win game. The likes of Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, and Robin Uthappa failed to impress. Samson and Stokes played a few impressive knocks earlier in the tournament but the entire batting line-up failed to perform as a team.

In the bowling department, England pacer Jofra Archer was the only positive for Royals as none of the other pacers complimented him. The spinners too didn't fare well on UAE pitches which resulted in Royals' poor show.

Here's the list of teams who finished last in all 13 seasons and the points they accumulated by the end of the tournament:

2008 - Deccan Chargers (4 points)

2009 - Kolkata Knight Riders (7)

2010 - Kings XI Punjab (8)

2011 - Delhi Daredevils (9)

2012 - Pune Warriors India (8)

2013 - Delhi Daredevils (6)

2014 - Delhi Daredevils (4)

2015 - Kings XI Punjab (6)

2016 - Kings XI Punjab (8)

2017 - Royal Challengers Bangalore (7)

2018 - Delhi Daredevils (10)

2019 - Royal Challengers Bangalore (11)

2020 - Rajasthan Royals (12)