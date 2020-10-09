IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH: Rashid paid tribute to Najeeb and revealed the moments that changed the match

Rashid was once again the star in SRH's bowling as he picked up three wickets to restrict KXIP to 132. The Afghan leg-spinner ended with figures of 12 for 3 in his quota of four overs when SRH were defending a score of 201.

After the match, Rashid dedicated the win to his friend Tarakai, who had died in a car accident in Kabul on Wednesday (October 7).

"He (Najeeb Tarakai) was a good friend, human being and we lost him two days ago in an accident, it is something shocking," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

SRH bowlers felt the wrath of Nicholas Pooran, who smashed the fastest fifty of the season before being dismissed by Rashid, who said the match turned after some brilliant fielding effort from his teammates.

"We spoke about enjoying the bowling and keep working hard in the field. That is something we have seen as well from Priyam, the catch and run out that changed the game," said Rashid.

Rashid says his job had become easy after the huge target set thanks to some fireworks by openers Jonny Bairstow (97 runs) and David Warner (52) in the first ininings.

"That's what happens when you have a good total on the board, the batsmen have to go after you. But you also have to bowl your best deliveries and that's what I was trying to do," said Rashid.

The leggie also said that losing Mitchell Marsh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar so early in the season due to injury has been a big blow for the team.

"You have to bowl your best deliveries and that's what I was doing. It's a big loss for us - Marsh and Bhuvi but we have youngsters who are taking the responsibility," Rahsid added.