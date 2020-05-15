IPL 2020: Ravi Shastri wants IPL, bilateral series get priority after lockdown

Shastri said it would be better for the ICC not to think of the T20 World Cup, scheduled in October-November in Australia later this year, at the moment considering the world health scenario.

"I wouldn't put too much emphasis on world events right now," Shastri told Times of India. "Stay at home, ensure domestic cricket comes back to normal, cricketers at all levels - international, First Class, etc - all get back on the field. That's the most important bit.

"Second: Start with bilateral cricket. If we (India) had to choose between hosting a World Cup and a bilateral tour, obviously, we'd settle for the bilateral. Instead of 15 teams flying in, we'd settle for one team flying in and playing an entire bilateral series at just one or two grounds.

"In that sense, what India's lost out on is domestic cricket - the Indian Premier League (IPL) for instance. When cricket resumes, we could give the IPL a priority. The difference between an international tournament and the IPL is that the IPL can be played between one or two cities and the logistics will be easier to manage.

"The same thing with bilaterals - it'll be easier for us to tour one country and play there at specific grounds than 15-16 teams flying in during these times. The International Cricket Council (ICC) needs to look at this objectively," he said.

Shastri also said it would take some time for players to get back to into the fettle after such a long period away from the game.

"No matter how big or accomplished a player is, it'll take time to get into the groove once again, regain that ball sense, find your feet out there in the middle - no matter who you are. Not just cricket, but in any sport, that'll be a challenge. It's only natural," he said.

"They're going to be tough times because it's next to impossible to keep an international sportsperson - used to hours of training and playing the sport - in complete lockdown," he said.