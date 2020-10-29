IPL 2020: RCB coach Simon Katich hails Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav

After being ingnored by the selectors for the Australia tour, Suryakumar made a statement as he scored an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls to help Mumbai Indians chase down the target of 165 runs with five wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

Katich, who felt RCB failed to take some early wickets, praised Suryakumar's knock saying that it was a 'magnificent' innings, which shifted the momentum back to Mumbai Indians.

"We knew that we had to take some early wickets as it was not a huge score. But felt that we could defend it if we get wickets at the right time. But that did not happen. Suryakumar played magnificent innings and got the momentum back in their favor," Katich said at the post-match press conference.

Suryakumar Yadav gives savage reply for his non-selection to India squad; guides Mumbai Indians to victory

Despite admitting that it was a disappointing result against Mumbai Indians, the big positive in the match, according to Katich, was the performance of RCB's opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. Padikkal scored 74 runs while Philippe scored 33 runs and the pair shared a 71-run opening stand.

"I think Mumbai outplayed us. But we did many things really well today. The big positive was the two youngsters at the top of the order, Paddikal and Philipe. They got us off to a great start... but 164 was not enough and Mumbai deserve the result... Disappointing result. But I am sure we will bounce back positively," Katich added.

RCB will soon look to bounce back as the race for the IPL 2020 paly-offs heats up and Virat Kohli's side will aim for a win when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Satruday (October 31), before playing their final game of the league stage against Delhi Capitals on Monday (November 2).