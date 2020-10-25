IPL 2020: RCB vs CSK, Match 44 Updates: Kohli, De Villiers look to rebuild after Paikkal, Finch depart

Dubai, October 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Chennai Super Kings in Match 44 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (October 25).

The Virat Kohli-led unit are coming into this game on the back of a convincing eight-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders, while MS Dhoni-led CSK come into this game fresh of a ten-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians.

Both teams are also coming into Sunday's fixture on the back of low-scoring games. So, a similar contest may be on the cards in Dubai

In the reverse fixture, RCB rode on skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 90 off 52 balls to beat CSK by 37 runs. So, RCB will be keen to register another win against CSK, while Dhoni and co will be keen to register their fourth win in IPL 2020.

Here mykhel brings you the updates of Match 44 of IPL 2020 between RCB and CSK: