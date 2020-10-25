IPL 2020: RCB vs CSK, Match 44 Updates: Kohli, De Villiers look to rebuild after Paikkal, Finch depart

Dubai, October 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Chennai Super Kings in Match 44 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (October 25).
The Virat Kohli-led unit are coming into this game on the back of a convincing eight-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders, while MS Dhoni-led CSK come into this game fresh of a ten-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians.
Both teams are also coming into Sunday's fixture on the back of low-scoring games. So, a similar contest may be on the cards in Dubai
In the reverse fixture, RCB rode on skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 90 off 52 balls to beat CSK by 37 runs. So, RCB will be keen to register another win against CSK, while Dhoni and co will be keen to register their fourth win in IPL 2020.
Here mykhel brings you the updates of Match 44 of IPL 2020 between RCB and CSK:
Dhoni brings in Ravindra Jadeja to replace Mitchell Santner as CSK look to slow the scoring of RCB on a dry pitch.
Tahir bowls his third and concedes 6 runs from it. RCB are 81/2 in 12 overs.
DROPPED! But it was a tough chance as Kohli hits it straight and hard towards bowler Imran Tahir, who misses.
Santner completes his quota of four overs and ends with figures of 1 for 23. RCB are 75/2 in 11 overs.
FOUR! De Villiers cuts Tahir for his second boundary of the match. RCB are 72/2 at the half way stage of the first innings.
Santner completes his third over and CSK's ninth over. RCB are 63/2 at the first strategic time-out.
FOUR! AB de Villiers drives Santner through covers for his first boundary of the match.
Veteran leggie Tahir concedes four runs from his first over. RCB are 55/2 in 8 overs.
Time for Imran Tahir as Dhoni looks to put the brakes on RCB's scoring.
Santner concedes five singles and picks up a wicket in his second over as AB de Villiers joins skipper Kohli in the middle. RCB are 51/2 in 7 overs.
WICKET! Padikkal perishes for 22 off the bowling of Santner as he is caught in the deep after wonderful relay catch by Du Plessis and Gaikwad. RCB are 46/2 in 6.1 overs.
13 🤝 31 partnership on point! 🦁💛 #WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/jjA5IWPoVc— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 25, 2020
FOUR! Padikkal flicks Curran to score his second boundary of the match. RCB end powerplay at 46/1 in 6 overs.
FOUR! Padikkal scores his first four of the match as Santner concedes seven runs of his first over. RCB are 38/1 in 5 overs.
Time for spin as Mitchell Santner replaces Deepak Chahar to bowl the fifth over as Kohli joins Padikkal in the middle for RCB.
WICKET! Curran removes Finch for 15 after the RCB opener skies a slower bouncer and was caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad. RCB are 31/1 in 4 overs.
Sam Curran replaces Monu Kumar from the other end.
Despite being hit for a six, Chahar concedes just eight runs from his second over. RCB are 26/0 in 3 overs.
SIX! Padikkal cuts Chahar for the first maximum of the match.
FOUR! Finch flicks Monu Kumar down to the fine leg fence for his third boundary of the match. RCB are 18/0 in 2 overs.
Debutant Monu Kumar shares the new ball with Chahar.
BACK TO BACK FOURS! It's the first over and Dhoni is keeping up to the seamer to force Finch to remain in the crease, but the Australian plays two lofted shots to clear the fielders and score two fours. RCB are 11/0 in 1 over.
Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal in flashy green come out to open the innings for RCB, while Deepak Chahar takes the new ball for CSK.
And this is how CSK lineup: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar
MS makes his debut! #WhistlePodu for namma Monu Singh! 🦁💛#Yellove #WhistleFromHome #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/yr2XHgx8hK— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 25, 2020
Here is RCB's playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
RCB have won the toss and elected to bat first! 👊🏻— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 25, 2020
Just the ☝🏻 change today. Moeen Ali comes in for Izy. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/URYEMbzqZV
As for changes in the playing XIs, RCB have brought in Moeen Ali for Isuru Udana, while CSK bring in Mitchell Santner and Monu Kumar for Josh Hazlewood and Shardul Thakur.
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and as expected, elects to bat first against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.
#RCB have won the toss and they will bat first against #CSK.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/1MVCrAI78S— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020
Toss time as MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli make their way into the middle.
Pitch Report: Kumar Sangakkara and Pommie Mbangwa say the groundsmen have done a wonderful job in preparing a hard surface which will quicken up under lights, but they say in the hot sun, it's a bat first wicket.
We are very close to the toss in Dubai, where we saw a low total being defended on Saturday (October 24). Are we in for another low-scoring match?
Welcome to Match 44 of #Dream11IPL where #RCB will take on #CSK.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020
Who are you rooting for ?#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/6Sp6qbe4Ei
Kohli's brigade also come into today's clash on the back of a low-scoring affair, but unlike CSK they were a victorious side on that night after they chased down a paltry 84 with ease against KKR.
RCB, who are currently third in the IPL 2020 table having won seven of ten games, will now look to go top of the standings with a win.
Game Day: RCB v CSK: Geared up in Green— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 24, 2020
Eyeing not just a ticket to the playoffs but also the Top-2 spots are the Men in Green as we take on arch-rivals CSK in a day game in Dubai. Coaches talk about the preparations leading into the game#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/F0yJr0rxG0
Dhoni and co also come into today's contest on the back of their first ever 10-wicket loss in IPL. They also scored the second lowest score of this season - 114 against MI.
Head-to-head stats may be in their favour in the Southern Derby, but 2020 has not been CSK's year as they are stuck at the bottom of the table, having won just three of eleven matches in IPL 2020.
Nothing seems to go the right way. 😭💔#WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/1S4Z7cOnTw— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 23, 2020
In the reverse fixture RCB defeated CSK pretty easily, but MS Dhoni's men have a 15-9 record when it comes to head-to-head stats between the two sides.
Virat Kohli-led RCB will sport a green kit today as part of the franchise's "Go Green" initiative, which started from 2011 season.
Time to don that R̶E̶D̶ GREEN and GOLD! 🟢🟢🟢— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 25, 2020
It’s Derby Day, 12th Man Army. 👊🏻#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvCSK #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/PqFSpT7d82
Welcome to mykhel updates of Match 44 of IPL 2020 in which Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with Chennai Super Kings for a second Southern Derby in Dubai.
