IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH, Match 3 Highlights: Chahal's three-for, De Villiers' fifty give Bangalore winning start

Dubai, Sep 21: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are going to start their campaign in the South Indian Derby against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Stadium on Monday (September 21).
Virat Kohli is returning in action after more than five months and the RCB skipper would be aiming to start the tournament on a dominant note against David Warner-led side. Warner is back as Hyderabad captain for this season and the explosive would be eager to repeat the success of IPL 2016. Warner was the Orange Cap winner of the previous season and the left-handed batsman would once again look to stamp his authority in the league.
RCB and SRH have met each other on 15 occasions in the IPL and the Hyderabad-based franchise has had an edge over Bengaluru side, having won 8 games and lost 6. The two teams, therefore, enjoy big rivalry and would be eager to win this contest.
The RCB boasts of foreign players like AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Adam Zampa among others. While SRH possess match-winners like Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Jonny Bairstow, et al in their ranks. However, it will be interesting to see who will be the lucky four from both the teams to make it to the playing XI in Dubai.
Wicket! Sandeep Sharma gives a simple catch to Kohli off Steyn and SRH are all-out for 153. RCB win by 10 runs.
SRH need 18 from 6 balls.
Wicket! Mitchell Marsh (0) hits Shivam Dube's delivery in the air, fails to connect it and Virat Kohli takes a simple catch in the at long-on. SRH - 143/9.
Mitchell Marsh walks into the middle to bat. He's limping but shows some commitment.
Bowled!! Saini dismisses Rashid Khan (6) on the final delivery of his over. SRH - 142/8.
Bowled! Bhuvneshwar Kumar departs for a duck. Saini strikes! SRH - 141/7.
Run Out! Abhishek Sharma (7) collides with his partner Rashid Khan on the pitch and pays the price. SRH lose their sixth wicket and Rashid is lying on the ground as he takes a blow on his face. SRH - 135/6 in 17 overs. 29 needed off 18.
Four! Rashid Khan comes into the middle and opens his account with a boundary, easy pickings.
Wicket! Priyam Garg (12) gets played on. Shivam Dube gets a wicket.
Four! Abhishek Sharma ends Chahal's over with a boundary. SRH - 127/4 in 16 overs. They still need 37 off 24 balls, can the two youngsters in the middle pull it off for SRH?
Wicket! Vijay Shankar is clean bowled for a golden duck. Chahal gets another wicket, this time with a googly. He's on a hat-trick. SRH - 121/4 in 15.3 overs, they are under trouble.
Big Wicket! Yuzvendra Chahal clean bowls Bairstow for 61. This is just the breakthrough RCB was looking for. SRH - 121/3 in 15.2 overs.
13 runs came from that over bowled by Dale Steyn. SRH reach 121/2 after 15 overs, they need 43 from 30 deliveries.
Four! Priyam Garg - the debutant - gets a boundary off Steyn. He's going to remember it for a long time.
Dropped! Bairstow gets dropped by Padikkal at deep mid-wicket for 60. This is the third breather for the batsman in this inning.
Four! A boundary for Bairstow off Steyn towards the third man.
Four! Brilliant cover drive from Bairstow, brilliantly timed. SRH - 108/2 after 14 overs. Umesh Yadav finishes with 4-0-48-0.
Four! Jonny Bairstow pulls Yadav and gets a boundary. With that shot comes 50 for the English opener off 37 deliveries.
Dropped! Bairstow skies it high in the air and Steyn fails to catch it near the boundary ropes.
Tidy over from Shivam Dube as he concedes just 6 from it. SRH 94/2 after 13 overs. Pressure mounting on SRH as they still feed 70 off 42.
Wicket! Manish Pandey (34) looks to clear Chahal over mid-off. Saini takes a simple catch. SRH - 89/2 after 12 overs.
Dropped! Aaron Finch fails to hold on the catch at cover. Bairstow gets a reprieve.
After 10 overs, Sunrisers reach 78/1. They need 86 from 60 balls. Bairstow - 39* and Pandey - 31*
Four! Lucky boundary for Bairstow and with that shot he brings up 50-run stand with Pandey. SRH - 72/1 after 9 overs.
SIX!! Ramp shot from Bairstow and he gets a maximum over fine-leg. Brilliant execution from the English batsman.
Brilliant comeback by Sundar after getting hit for a maximum as he concedes just a single after that. SRH - 55/1 after 7 overs.
SIX!! Manish Pandey hits Washington Sundar over long-on for a maximum. 50 up for SRH in the run chase.
End of powerplay! Sunrisers reach 48/1. Bairstow and Pandey are into the middle.
Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Manish Pandey off Umesh Yadav. He's looking in sublime touch tonight.
After 3 overs, Sunrisers reach 25/1. Navdeep Saini has been brought into the attack by Kohli.
Run Out! A lucky wicket for RCB as David Warner gets dismissed in most unlucky fashion. Bairstow hits the ball straight and Umesh Yadav touched the ball before it hit the stumps. Warner was outside the crease. SRH - 18/1 in 1.4 overs.
SIX!! Jonny Bairstow hammers a maximum off Umesh Yadav.
2nd innings! Warner and Bairstow begin SRH's response. Steyn bowls the first over for RCB.
Shivam Dube is Run Out on the final delivery of the innings. Outstanding bowling from Bhuvneshwar, he remains wicketless but conceded just 25. RCB finish on 163/5 in 20 overs.
Run Out! ABD's knock of 30-ball 51 comes to an end as he fails to make it to the crease while converting a double. RCB - 162/4 in 19.3 overs
Fifty! AB de Villiers starts #IPL2020 on a dominant note as he slams a 29-ball 50.
Four! AB de Villiers welcomes Bhuvneshwar with a boundary!
Double century of sixes for ABD for RCB in IPL! Chris Gayle - 239 AB de Villiers - 200* Virat Kohli - 190
14 runs conceded by Sandeep from his final over. RCB reach 155/3 after 19 overs.
SIX!! ABD hits another maximum, this time over covers. ADB is shifting gears now.
SIX!! AB de Villiers hits Sandeep Sharma over extra cover for a maximum.
RCB score 143/1 after 18 overs. 12 more balls remaining in this innings. All eyes on ABD!
After 17 overs, RCB reach 132/3. All eyes on AB de Villiers, can he explode and finish the innings on a high for RCB?
Four! AB de Villiers hits Bhuvneshwar Kumar over mid-wicket for a boundary. It was a slower one from the bowler but ABD was in control.
Big Wicket! Virat Kohli heaves Natarajan over midwicket but fails to get the distance. Rashid takes a well-judged catch in the deep to end RCB skipper's knock on 14. RCB - 123/3 in 15.5 overs.
100 up for RCB in 13th over. They are 102/2. Virat Kohli (7) and AB de Villiers (5) are in the middle.
After 4 overs, RCB reach 32/0. Paddikal is unbeaten on 29. He's impressed with his aggressive intent so far.
Four, Four! Padikkal hits back-to-back boundaries off T Natarajan in the bowler's first over of the innings.
After 2 overs, RCB score 20 without any loss. Paddikal has scored 17* while Aaron Finch has added just 2 runs.
Sandeep Sharma bowls the second over for SRH and debutant Padikkal gets a couple of boundaries. Good start for him.
Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal walk in the middle to open innings for RCB. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the proceedings with the new ball for SRH.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.
Toss Update: SRH captain David Warner wins toss and elects to bowl against RCB. Virat Kohli & Co. will come out to bat.
Virat Kohli is in the house.
#KingKohli is in the house 🔥🔥#Dream11IPL #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/6mvqhBVwjn— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 21, 2020
David Warner gets wishes from his family ahead of the match.
Love & good wishes for @davidwarner31 and the team all the way from Australia 🧡@CandyFalzon #SRHvRCB #OrangeArmy #KeepRising pic.twitter.com/YQFfbT94MV— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 21, 2020
