IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH, Match 3 Highlights: Chahal's three-for, De Villiers' fifty give Bangalore winning start

Dubai, Sep 21: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are going to start their campaign in the South Indian Derby against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Stadium on Monday (September 21).

Virat Kohli is returning in action after more than five months and the RCB skipper would be aiming to start the tournament on a dominant note against David Warner-led side. Warner is back as Hyderabad captain for this season and the explosive would be eager to repeat the success of IPL 2016. Warner was the Orange Cap winner of the previous season and the left-handed batsman would once again look to stamp his authority in the league.

RCB and SRH have met each other on 15 occasions in the IPL and the Hyderabad-based franchise has had an edge over Bengaluru side, having won 8 games and lost 6. The two teams, therefore, enjoy big rivalry and would be eager to win this contest.

The RCB boasts of foreign players like AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Adam Zampa among others. While SRH possess match-winners like Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Jonny Bairstow, et al in their ranks. However, it will be interesting to see who will be the lucky four from both the teams to make it to the playing XI in Dubai.

Here Mykhel brings to you the updates from the match between RCB and SRH: