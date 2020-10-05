IPL 2020: Records galore in Chennai Super King's rousing win

At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson put on an unbroken 181 in 17.4 over after KXIP had made what looked like a decent total of 178 for four.

Du Plessis and Watson set a new franchise record for the highest ever partnership, as they finished on 181-0.

Chennai Super Kings hero Shane Watson tells why he loves batting with Faf du Plessis

Their 181-run alliance makes it the second-highest target chased down without losing a wicket in IPL history.

HIGHEST PARTNESRHIPS IN IPL

Chennai had suffered three successive defeats heading into the match and their opponents - led by KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal - gave every indication that it could be another tough outing.

However, they failed to build on the early promise and suffered a humiliating loss. It has been a poor start for Kings XI, who now replace CSK at the bottom of the IPL 2020 table, having lost four of five matches.

IPL POINTS TABLE

Watson and Du Plessis were deadly in the Dubai wicket, swatting away all the KXIP bowlers could throw at them, and they secured the victory with 14 balls to spare.

It was a particularly applaudable performance from Watson, whose four previous innings (1, 14, 33 and 4) had attracted much criticism.

CSK next play Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 7 while KXIP lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad a day later at Dubai.