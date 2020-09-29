IPL 2020: Relief for Chennai Super Kings; Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo available from next match

Rayudu had picked up a hamstring injury after the match against Mumbai Indians on September 19 and missed Super Kings' last two assignments against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

Rayudu had made a match-winning 71 against Mumbai in the first match before sitting out of the next two matches. In contrast, Bravo still has not played a single match in the IPL 2020 after picking up a knee injury during the CPL 2020. It may be recalled that Bravo did not bowl for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL final and arrived at Dubai carrying his injury.

Now, it has been revealed that both Rayudu and Bravo have been restarted their net and physical training sessions and have recovered from their respective niggles. Both the players are available for Super Kings' next match.

The absence of Rayudu and Bravo has affected the balance and firepower of Super Kings in IPL 2020. After a winning start against Mumbai, the Chennai side lost to Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs and to the Capitals by 44 runs.

Rayudu has been replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad in the line-up but his contributions so far have been a first ball duck and a 10-ball 5, robbing the CSK of power in the middle-order, putting a lot of pressure on MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis.

However, Sam Curran, who replaced Bravo in the line-up, so far has done well in the IPL 2020 in his role as all-rounder. The England player has picked up five wickets from three matches and stands second behind Mohammed Shami, who has 7 seven wickets, in the wicket-takers list.