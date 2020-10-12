IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma completes 150 matches for Mumbai Indians

The win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, which also helped Mumbai Indians dislodge Delhi Capitals from the top of the IPL 2020 table was Rohit's 150th match for the Mumbai-based franchise, just the second player to do so.

Kieron Pollard is the only other player to feature in 150 matches for Mumbai Indians. Incidentally, the burly West Indies' all-rounder had also accomplished the feat during IPL 2020.

"Loved representing this jersey for the 150th time. This is and always will be my home. Appreciate everyone who has helped me through this journey," Rohit tweeted after reaching the milestone.

Loved representing this jersey for the 150th time. This is and always will be my home. Appreciate everyone who has helped me through this journey 👊 @mipaltan 💙 pic.twitter.com/YkdDpIiwWP — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 11, 2020

IPL 2020 has been a very good outing for Rohit so far as during the course of the tournament, the 33-year-old became just the third batsman after Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina to complete 5,000 runs in IPL history.

Rohit Sharma scales Mount 5k

The Mumbaikar had achieved that feat during the champions' 48-run win over Kings XI Punjab in Match 13 at the same venue.

The 'Hitman' as he is fondly known for his big-hitting prowess has so far amassed 3,994 runs form 150 matches for Mumbai Indians.

In all, Rohit has played 195 IPL matches till date and that includes his stint with the erstwhile Deccan Chargers.

Rohit Sharma's IPL career

Rohit became the captain of Mumbai Indians in 2013 and led the franchise to their maiden IPL crown. He has then gone on to lead his team to three more title triumphs.

The swashbuckling opener also holds the unique distinction of being the first captain to lead his team to victory in four IPL seasons (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019).

Mumbai Indians, who are on top of IPL 2020 table get a well-deserved four day break now.

Their next match is against the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday (October 16) at Abu Dhabi.