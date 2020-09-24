IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Key battles, India timing, Live telecast, Live streaming

Bengaluru, September 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to build on their winning start when they take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday (September 24). In contrast, Kings XI will be eager to notch up their first win of the IPL 2020 after losing to Delhi Capitals via Super Over in their opening encounter.
Both the teams have some glittering names and let's see some key battles that have the potential to determine the course of the match.
1. Devdutt Padikkal/Aaron Finch vs Mohammed Shami
Devdutt showed his class and justified the anticipation around him with a fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Finch started well but did not get a big score, however the Aussie can destroy any attack. Royal Challengers will be eager for them to click once again against the Punjab outfit. But Devdutt and Finch will have to contend with Shami, who had an excellent outing against the Capitals plucking four wickets. It will be an enticing battle to look forward to.
2. Virat Kohli vs Ravi Bishnoi
On the paper, it is not even a contest. On the one hand, we have Kohli, one of the best batsmen of the modern era and on the other Bishnoi, a young leg-spinner cutting his teeth in top-flight cricket. But over the years, Kohli has not exactly been comfortable against wrist spinners. Adam Zampa has showed it in ODIs and Shreyas Gopal in the IPL. Bishnoi will fancy his chances in this battle against all odds. Master vs tyro is always a fascinating sight.
3. Yuzvendra Chahal vs Kings XI middle-order
Leg-spinner Chahal turned the game in favour of Royal Challengers against Sunrisers when the latter appeared to have closing in on a facile win. His back to back dismissals of Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar broke SRH's chase. The Kings XI Punjab middle-order consisting Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell and Sarfaraz Khan will have to counter the Chahal threat effectively to keep Kings XI board moving.
4. Match details
Date: September 24
Time: 7.30 PM IST
Live telecast: Star Sports Networks
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.