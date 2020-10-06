IPL 2020: RR vs MI: U-19 star Kartik Tyagi makes his debut for Rajasthan, dismisses Quinton de Kock in first over

The left-arm pacer was included in the Rajasthan Royals' playing eleven as young Riyan Parag was benched by captain Steve Smith.

The 19-year-old cricketer from Uttar Pradesh returned with 11 wickets including a game-changing 4/24 against Australia in the quarterfinal of the U-19 World Cup 2020. The talented pacer was picked for Rs 1.30 crore by Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2020 Auction last year.

Hailing from a financially weaker background, Tyagi developed the strength for pace by carrying sacks of produce from his father's farm in Hapur. The talented teenager fought against all odds to achieve a decent pace. He bowls at 140 clicks an hour and is known for the pace.

Kartik idolises Australian pace great Brett Lee and his run-up also resembles Lee. The youngster had a dream start as he picked up the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the first over of his maiden spell in the IPL 2020. He surprised the South African with a bouncer and De Kock top-edged the ball to be caught by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. While Mumbai remain unchanged from the last match, Royals have made three changes to their eleven with young Indian duo Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karthik Tyagi coming in along with pacer Ankit Rajpoot. The three players left out by the Royals are Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat and Riyan Parag.