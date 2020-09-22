IPL 2020: Sanju Samson hammers 32-ball 74 against CSK, Gautam Gambhir hails him as the best young batsman in India

Samson walked into the middle at number three and gave a thrilling start to his campaign in the tournament. The right-handed batsman from Kerala smashed 74 off just 32 deliveries and gave Rajasthan Royals a terrific start in the first 10 overs. Before Samson walked into the middle, Royals had managed to score just 24 runs in the first four overs. But Samson changed the course of the game as he took CSK bowlers on remand from the word go.

Samson hammered nine towering sixes and a boundary and scored at a strike rate of 231.25. He scored just 7 runs in the first six deliveries he faced and shifted gears to display his big-hitting prowess. He targeted CSK's spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla and turned the game head-on. It was Samson's fiery knock which propelled Royals to post a mammoth 216/7 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Impressed with the Royals' wicketkeeper-batsman's blitz against CSK bowlers, Gautam Gambhir took to his Twitter handle and hailed him as one of the best young cricketers in the country.

"Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate?" tweeted Gambhir.

Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India!

Anyone up for debate? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020

No sooner than Gambhir wrote on his Twitter handle, fans on Twitter trolled Rishabh Pant and claimed Samson should be included in the national side. Samson is yet to cement his position in the national side as he faces stiff competition from Pant and KL Rahul in the limited-overs format.

Why is Rishabh Pant a regular in India team instead of #SanjuSamson ? — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) September 22, 2020

Gautam has been saying this for a long long time. Well said ! — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) September 22, 2020