IPL 2020 schedule: Mumbai Indians full list of fixtures, timings, squad and record

Bengaluru, September 6: Defending Champions Mumbai Indians are all set for the thirteenth edition of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), which is scheduled to start on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
The holders will face arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, who were also the runners-up in the previous season, in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be playing their final league game against winners of 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 3 in Dubai. Every team will play 14 league games to qualify for the playoffs.
Mumbai Indians team boasts of several match-winners and they are four-time champions and would be looking to take the tally to five in this season.
Here myKhel offers you the full schedule of Mumbai Indians along with squad, record and timings of every MI match in Indian Standard time.
Full MI IPL 2020 Schedule:
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Venue
|Match
|September 19
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|September 23
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|September 28
|Monday
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|October 1
|Thursday
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab
|October 4
|Sunday
|3:30 PM
|Sharjah
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|October 6
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|October 11
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|October 16
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|October 18
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab
|October 23
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|October 25
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|October 28
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|October 31
|Saturday
|3:30 PM
|Dubai
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|November 3
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Full Mumbai Indians squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Fabian Allen, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.
MI IPL Record
Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of IPL with four trophies to their name so far. They defeated CSK in a last-ball thriller IPL 2019 final to lift their fourth title. They have won all the titles under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.
