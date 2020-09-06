IPL 2020 schedule: Mumbai Indians full list of fixtures, timings, squad and record

The holders will face arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, who were also the runners-up in the previous season, in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be playing their final league game against winners of 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 3 in Dubai. Every team will play 14 league games to qualify for the playoffs.

IPL 2020 Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming, Updated squads

Mumbai Indians team boasts of several match-winners and they are four-time champions and would be looking to take the tally to five in this season.

Here myKhel offers you the full schedule of Mumbai Indians along with squad, record and timings of every MI match in Indian Standard time.

Full MI IPL 2020 Schedule:

Date Day Time Venue Match September 19 Saturday 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings September 23 Wednesday 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders September 28 Monday 7:30 PM Dubai Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore October 1 Thursday 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab October 4 Sunday 3:30 PM Sharjah Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad October 6 Tuesday 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals October 11 Sunday 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals October 16 Friday 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders October 18 Sunday 7:30 PM Dubai Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab October 23 Friday 7:30 PM Sharjah Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings October 25 Sunday 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals October 28 Wednesday 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore October 31 Saturday 3:30 PM Dubai Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals November 3 Tuesday 7:30 PM Sharjah Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Full Mumbai Indians squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Fabian Allen, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.

MI IPL Record

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of IPL with four trophies to their name so far. They defeated CSK in a last-ball thriller IPL 2019 final to lift their fourth title. They have won all the titles under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.