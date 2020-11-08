IPL 2020 Qualifier 2: Shikhar Dhawan knows how to tackle Rashid Khan and he goes after him, says Sanjay Bangar

The Shreyas Iyer-led side was outplayed in all departments by holders Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 in Dubai. Coach Ricky Ponting's side would be looking to make amends ahead of the must-win game and give David Warner-led side a tough fight.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | IPL 2020 STATS

One of the biggest reasons for Delhi's surrender against Mumbai was the failure of their top-order. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed without even getting off-the-mark while chasing a mammoth total. The middle-order too failed badly and barring Marcus Stoinis no batsman showed any signs of a fightback against the lethal Mumbai pace attack.

IPL 2020: Marcus Stoinis calls for fearless cricket from Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dhawan's form is going to be pivotal for Delhi Capitals in tonight's game for he has been the leading run-scorer for his franchise in the ongoing tournament. The southpaw plays seamers, as well as the spinners, equally well and the match-up between Dhawan - who had been a part of the SRH set-up until IPL 2018 - and SRH star spinner Rashid Khan is going to be an interesting one.

In SRH's Eliminator game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Afghan spinner bowled miserly and kept the RCB batsmen silent which prevented Virat Kohli's team to score big in the knockout game.

Captain David Warner would be hoping for a similar show from Rashid and even a couple of wickets. While Shreyas Iyer & Co. would be hoping for big innings from in-form Dhawan.

Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, while speaking on STAR SPORTS' show GAME PLAN, talked about Dhawan's batting experience and how it will be a key factor for DC to win Qualifier-2.

"He's a big match player... World Cup, ICC Championship, whenever he is required he has always fired for the team, which he has played for. He knows what is the state, he knows the Sunrisers Hyderabad in and out, because he has played for them, he knows how to tackle Rashid Khan and he goes after him. So, I believe, Shikhar Dhawan is going to be a brilliant brilliant player, if Delhi Capitals have to win this game," said Bangar.