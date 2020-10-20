IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan slams second consecutive century, completes 5000 IPL runs

The stylish left-handed batsman from Delhi brought up a fifty against Kings XI Punjab. This is the fourth consecutive half-century for the southpaw as he opened the innings for Delhi along with Prithvi Shaw. While Shaw fell cheaply in the powerplay but the senior cricketer stayed into the middle.

Most consecutive 50+ scores (IPL):

5 Virender Sehwag in 2012 (DC)

5 Jos Buttler in 2018 (RR)

5 David Warner in 2019 (SRH)

4 Virat Kohli in 2016 (RCB)

4 Kane Williamson in 2018 (SRH)

4 Shikhar Dhawan in 2020 (DC)

The cricketer also became the fifth player to score 5000 runs in the tournament. The southpaw has joined the elite club of star cricketers like Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, and David Warner. Before this game, Dhawan required 63 runs to achieve the milestone and he did in some style.

5000+ runs in IPL:

5759 Virat Kohli

5368 Suresh Raina

5158 Rohit Sharma

5037 David Warner

5043 Shikhar Dhawan

Later, the cricketer notched up his second consecutive century of the tournament as he reached the milestone off 57 deliveries. Dhawan - who remained unbeaten on 106 off 61 deliveries - slammed a brilliant unbeaten century against Chennai Super Kings and gave Delhi Capitals a huge win against three-time IPL champions.

Batsmen with most 100s in an IPL season:

4 - Virat Kohli (in 2016) RCB

2 - Chris Gayle (in 2011) RCB

2 - Hashim Amla (in 2017) KXIP

2 - Shane Watson (in 2018) CSK

2 - Shikhar Dhawan (in 2020) DC