Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Six cricketers for whom this IPL is crucial to their Team India career

By
Six players for whom IPL 2020 will be crucial
Six players for whom IPL 2020 will be crucial

Bengaluru, November 29: The IPL 2020 is still a few months away and the auction ahead of the tournament will be held in Kolkata on December 19. But the tournament is going to be significant for some players and even coach Ravi Shastri recently asserted that the performance in upcoming IPL will have a bearing on the team selection for the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next October.

In that context, MyKhel looks at some players who will be eager to perform well in IPL 2020 and be in the selectors' radar.

1. MS Dhoni

1. MS Dhoni

The veteran wicketkeeper batsman is on an extended sabbatical from international cricket and there is no real clarity as when Dhoni could be returning to international cricket or whether he would return at all. But it may be possible that Dhoni, who will lead Chennai Super Kings, could be placed under watch during the IPL 2020 along with Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.

2. Krunal Pandya

2. Krunal Pandya

Krunal has been dropped for the T20I series at home against West Indies after two modest series against South Africa and Bangladesh at home. He may return for the series against New Zealand in January but signs are clear that Krunal can't take his place in the team for granted. If he goes through a lean IPL then the selectors might think twice on drafting him for the big event.

3. Kuldeep Yadav

3. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has fallen from the automatic-entry category recently but has been included in the home series against the West Indies. This will be an important series for him to stay ahead of the competition and he would require a good IPL too to keep himself in the scheme of things. The IPL 2019 was a nightmare for the left-arm wrist-spinner and the shellacking he received at the hands of Moeen Ali was quite painful.

4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The pacer will be seen in action during the home series against West Indies after an injury-forced hiatus. In his absence, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini have done well. Bhuvneshwar would like to have a consistent IPL 2020 to convince the selectors about his fitness and form.

5. Yuzvendra Chahal

5. Yuzvendra Chahal

After a brief while away from T20 cricket, Chahal made a successful return in the home series against Bangladesh. But he too is no longer a primary choice of the team management with Washington Sundar moving ahead of the pecking order. Chahal will be keen to perform well against the West Indies, New Zealand and then in the IPL 2020 to keep himself in the intense race.

6. Rahul Chahar

6. Rahul Chahar

The leg-spinner has done well in some of the given chances in the IPL for Mumbai Indians and made his India debut earlier this year against the West Indies. A good IPL 2020 will help him to give a far tougher competition to Chahal for a place in the India squad.

More IPL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 15:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue