IPL 2020: Six cricketers for whom this IPL is crucial to their Team India career

1. MS Dhoni

The veteran wicketkeeper batsman is on an extended sabbatical from international cricket and there is no real clarity as when Dhoni could be returning to international cricket or whether he would return at all. But it may be possible that Dhoni, who will lead Chennai Super Kings, could be placed under watch during the IPL 2020 along with Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.

2. Krunal Pandya

Krunal has been dropped for the T20I series at home against West Indies after two modest series against South Africa and Bangladesh at home. He may return for the series against New Zealand in January but signs are clear that Krunal can't take his place in the team for granted. If he goes through a lean IPL then the selectors might think twice on drafting him for the big event.

3. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has fallen from the automatic-entry category recently but has been included in the home series against the West Indies. This will be an important series for him to stay ahead of the competition and he would require a good IPL too to keep himself in the scheme of things. The IPL 2019 was a nightmare for the left-arm wrist-spinner and the shellacking he received at the hands of Moeen Ali was quite painful.

4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The pacer will be seen in action during the home series against West Indies after an injury-forced hiatus. In his absence, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini have done well. Bhuvneshwar would like to have a consistent IPL 2020 to convince the selectors about his fitness and form.

5. Yuzvendra Chahal

After a brief while away from T20 cricket, Chahal made a successful return in the home series against Bangladesh. But he too is no longer a primary choice of the team management with Washington Sundar moving ahead of the pecking order. Chahal will be keen to perform well against the West Indies, New Zealand and then in the IPL 2020 to keep himself in the intense race.

6. Rahul Chahar

The leg-spinner has done well in some of the given chances in the IPL for Mumbai Indians and made his India debut earlier this year against the West Indies. A good IPL 2020 will help him to give a far tougher competition to Chahal for a place in the India squad.