IPL 2020: SRH vs DC: Kane Williamson back in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad, fans delighted

By

Abu Dhabi, Sep 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad included New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in their playing XI against Delhi Capitals in their third Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter here on Tuesday (September 29).

The right-handed top-order batsman's presence in the middle overs was badly missed by the David Warner-led side as they suffered back-to-back defeats in the tournament and aim to secure a win to get back on track.

Williamson replaced Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in the playing eleven. Williamson led SRH during the IPL 2018 in the absence of David Warner and was the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Their campaign opener was a 10 run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore and their second defeat came against Kolkata Knight Riders. So, Warner's men will look for a quick upturn and Williamson's entry certainly boosts their morale. Hyderabad have also been hit by injuries with Mitchell Marsh limping off the field in the opening match.

While speaking to the commentators from the SRH dugout, during their second game of the ongoing season against KKR on Saturday, Williamson revealed that he is doing fine and will be available for selection for the upcoming matches.

The 30-year-old batsman said, "Body is pretty good. A small niggle early. But I am fine at the moment and available (for upcoming matches)." In Williamson's absence, the Hyderabad team lacked depth in the middle order and fell to a 10-run defeat to RCB and then a seven-wicket loss to KKR.

Elated with Williamson finally getting a chance in the SRH playing XI, fans reacted on Twitter. This is what they had to say:

Story first published: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 20:45 [IST]
