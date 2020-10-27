IPL 2020: SRH vs DC, Match 47: Pandey, Pant, Dhawan and Warner chase these milestones

Both teams come into Tuesday's match on the back of defeats with SRH coming into this game on the back of their 12-run loss against Kings XI Punjab in a low-scoring thriller, while this will be DC's first game since their 59-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Of the two teams, SRH will be most eager for a win as they currently sit in the bottom half of the points table while DC, who have 7 wins from 11 games are placed on the second spot in the standings.

In the reverse fixture, SRH defeated DC by 15 runs on the back of some fine performances from David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan.

So, SRH will hope for a similar outcome to keep their playoff hopes alive, while DC will be seeking to avenge their loss and consolidate their position in the points table.

There are some high quality T20 specialists in both teams and some players are approaching milestones heading into the match. Here are the players who will be chasing milestones at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

David Warner

The Sunrisers skipper crossed the 5000 run mark in IPL earlier this season and also completed 3500 runs for his current franchise. With his side needing a win, the Australian opener, who has 370 runs to his name this season, will be looking to put up a big score with the bat as he nears another milestone, which he may cross today or in the games to come. He needs 9 sixes to complete 200 IPL sixes. He also needs 11 fours to reach 500 IPL fours.

Shikhar Dhawan

After four successive fifty-plus scores, which also included two tons, Dhawan could not score big in the DC's loss against KKR. However, that could just be a blip and the left-hander will be eager to enjoy another good outing with the bat and contribute to a winning cause as he also nears another personal milestone. The Indian opener requires 29 runs to complete 500 runs in IPL 2020.

Manish Pandey

Earlier in the season, Pandey crossed 3000 IPL runs and has scored 310 runs, which includes 3 fifties in 11 innings this season. The Karnataka skipper now eyes another milestone as he needs 62 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs for SRH. He also needs 10 sixes to complete 100 sixes in IPL.

Kane Williamson

The New Zealander has missed the last two matches for SRH with injury, but if he plays today, he chases a milestone. He needs 17 runs to complete 1500 IPL runs and requires two sixes to complete 50 sixes in IPL.

Rishabh Pant

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, who scored his 100th six in IPL earlier this season, has scored 217 runs in 8 innings so far. He now eyes a milestone as he is 47 runs short off 2000 IPL runs.