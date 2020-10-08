IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP, Match 22: 1st innings: Kings XI Punjab bowlers strike late to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 201

Riding on a superb opening stand of 160, the David Warner-led Sunrisers put up a defendable total. But with the likes of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opening for Punjab, the SRH bowlers will still have their task cut out.

After opting to bat, the Sunrisers Hyderabad openers handed SRH a solid start putting 160 on the board in the first 15 overs. But the last five overs saw a mini collapse. Ravi Bishnoi was the hero for the Punjab team in the first innings as he picked up three quick wickets, while Arshdeep Singh pitched in with a two wicket haul.

The openers handed Sunrisers a solid start as 58 came off the powerplay. Sheldon Cottrell went for maximum runs in the powerplay as he leaked 28 runs in his first two overs. Wih the duo out in the middle it looked like Sunrisers would post a massive 200+ score on the board.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow led from the front as he scored a scintillating 97. Falling just three of a ton, Bairstow brought up stellar innings off just 55 deliveries in an innings studded with seven boundaries and six huge maximums. Meanwhile, Warner scored a steady 52 off 40. His innings included five fours and one six.

But Bishnoi brought SRH crashing down. With five overs left to go, SRH were in command with 160 on the board. But the 16th over saw the game turn as Bishnoi removed both the openers.

Following Warner and Bairstows departure, the Hyderabad team lost regular wickets as KXIP bowlers reigned them in. Kane Williamson added a couple of boundaries in the final over to take them over the 200 mark. Though the Kings XI bowler struck back, the openers had set the Punjab team for a solid start. With a required runrate of 10.05 from the onset, the Kings XI Punjab will have to hand the Punjab team a solid start.