IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB: It will be a proud moment bowling to Virat Kohli: Rashid Khan

IPL 2020: Match 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Dream11 tips, Playing 11 details

Ahead of the match, which will be played in Dubai, Sunrisers’ star spinner Rashid Khan said that he feels proud to bowl to someone of Virat Kohli’s stature.

Speaking during a virtual press conference on Sunday, the Afghanistan player said, “I think whenever you are bowling to anyone, you are under pressure. Virat is a world-class player in all three formats, I love it when somebody like him is batting against me, it is the best competition and you want it as a bowler, I will enjoy bowling to him, it will be a proud moment bowling to him. As a bowler, I will try to bowl the best deliveries.

Rashid, who joined his IPL team after being a part of the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) stated that life under the bio bubble is a bit difficult. Talking about his experience of living in the bio-bubble due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rashid said, “Living in a bubble is something new, it’s a requirement, you have to follow rules if you want the tournament to go ahead smoothly, it has been tough as a player, you have to be strong mentally.”

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Best possible XI, India timing, Live telecast details

Rashid is one of the most lethal bowlers in the IPL, but the spinner said his focus was not on taking wickets but bowling economically. The No. 1 T20 bowler in the world, who enjoys the best bowling economy of 6.55 at an average of 21.69 in the IPL, said he “never thought about taking so many wickets.” Rashid said, “My focus is always bowling economically well for the team. When I bowl economically it helps the bowlers on the other end to take wickets.

“I concentrate on bowling dot balls and putting pressure on the batsman so he can take risks. My focus is the team’s requirement, what helps the team is important to me.”

The 22-year old player further added, “I have 4-5 grips. I bowl them according to the wicket based on the reaction of the wicket. Those five grips help me to bowl differently as each one pitches differently.

“I keep mixing it up. I have those varieties and I need to use them well. I use my fingers and shoulders a lot to generate the pace.”

Rashid who is familiar with the UAE grounds, stated the the spinners will play a big role in the team’s success. The SRH spinner said, “Spinners will be key in this competition as it goes on, wickets might get better for the spinners as the tournament progresses, the grounds are bigger as well and that helps as a spinner.”

As SRH gear up for the opener against RCB, the all rounder added that he was keen to learn from new coach Trevor Bayliss and to play under skipper David Warner. “Looking forward to gain experience from him. A coach who helped England win the World Cup, see his reaction, mindset and hope that helps me.

“Warner is an aggressive player and captain. He was the captain in my maiden season, he has always supported me,” signed off the 22-year-old.

SRH will face Virat Kohli-led RCB in the third match of the IPL in Dubai on Monday.