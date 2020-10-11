IPL 2020: SRH vs RR, Match 26: Toss report and Playing XI details

As for team news, Sunrsiers made one change as all-rounder Vijay Shankar replaces Abdul Samad. Rajasthan Royals made three changes which includes the first appearnce of the season for star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who replaces Andre Tye in the eleven.

The other two changes are Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag are back in the XI to replace Mahipal Lomror and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Royals will hope the addition of Stokes will boost their chances to bounce back from four-match losing streak.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, will look to carry forward the momentum from the huge win last time out.

Here are the Playing XIs for SRH vs RR:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(captain), Jonny Bairstow(wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith(captain), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron