IPL 2020: SRH vs RR, Match 26 Updates: Archer cleans up Warner as Sunrisers eye competitive total

Dubai, October 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with out of sorts Rajasthan Royals in Match 26 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (October 11).
David Warner-led Sunrisers come into Sunday's match on the back of a huge win over Kings XI Punjab, while Steve Smith-led Royals suffered their fourth successive loss in their most recent outing against Delhi Capitals.
RR had kickstarted their campaign with twin wins against Chennai Super Kings and KXIP. But have been searching for a win since then, having been beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders , Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and DC.
However, they will boosted with the availability of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who ended his quarantine on Saturday (October 10). But whether he plays on Sunday is still unclear.
SRH, meanwhile, have lost three and won three so far this campaign. While, they lost games against RCB, MI and KKR. The Warner-led unit has managed to add three wins to their account, beating DC, CSK and KXIP to pocket six points.
Another defeat to Royals may dent their hopes of a place in play-off. So, Smith's side will look for quick turnaround in fortunes against Sunrisers, who saw their opening pair regain form from last seaason.
At the end of the 18th over, Sunrisers are 123 for 3 with Williamson and Priyam Garg in the middle.
OUT! Pandey (54) perishes to Jaydev Unadkat's slower delivery, caught by Tewatia at long on. SRH are 122 for 3 in 17.4 overs
FIFTY! Manish Pandey scores his 17th IPL half-century off 40 balls. SRH are 117 for 2 in 17 overs.
Young Tyagi bowls his third and the seventeenth of the match.
SIX! Pandey connects well this time as he hits Tewatia down the ground well over the long on boundary for his third six of the match. SRH are 109 for 2 in 16 overs.
Chance!! Pandey looks to cut loose against Tewatia and the fielder misjudges the lofted attempt. To add salt to the injury, the ball goes to the boundary.
OUT! Archer wins the battle once again against Warner (48), who is clean bowled. SRH are 96 for 2 in 14.4 overs
Time for some quick bowling as Archer returns to the attack to bowl his third over.
SIX! Pandey strikes his second maximum of the match as he comes down the wicket to hit his Karnataka teammate Shreyas Gopal over the long on fielder. SRH are 93 for 1 in 14 overs.
Jaydev Unadkat returns to the attack and still manages to keep Warner and Pandey quiet by conceding just six singles in the over. SRH are 83 for 1 in 13 overs.
In his third over, Tewatia concedes just three singles as Sunrisers crawl to 77 for 1 in 12 overs. How much more can the pair add after sharing a fifty-run stand.
Tyagi concedes 11 runs in his second over. SRH are 74 for 1 in 11 overs.
SIX! Tyagi's return to the attack is welcomed with a maximum by Warner, who strikes his second six of the match.
At the halfway stage, SRH are 63 for 1 with Warner on 30 from 25 ball and Pandey on 16 off 16 balls. Tewatia concedes just 7 from his second over.
Three singles and a boundary come in Stokes' first over. SRH are 56 for 1 in 9 overs.
Ben Stokes introduced into the attack by Rajasthan Royals.
SIX! Shreyas Gopal's return to the attack is welcomed with a maximum by David Warner. SRH score more than 10 in back-to-back overs. Sunrisers at the time of strategic break, are 49 for 1 in 8 overs.
Despite the six and a boundary, Tewatia concedes 12 runs from the seventh over. SRH 38 for 1 in 7 overs.
Milestone alert!! Manish Pandey completes 3000 IPL runs
SIX! Pandey uses his feet and hits Tewatia straight down the ground for the second maximum of the day. SRH are 33 for 1.
Rahul Tewatia replaces Karthik Tyagi as it looks like Royals want to apply the brakes by removing the pace.
At the end of powerplay, SRH are 26 for 1 as new bowler Jaydev Unadkat also bowls a tight over.
Manish Pandey joins SRH skipper David Warner in the middle as Tyagi bowls fruitful over for Royals. SRH are 23 for 1 in 5 overs.
OUT! Bairstow (16) attempts to pull Tyagi again but gets caught in deep mid-wicket boundary by Sanju Samson, who takes a diving catch. SRH are 23 for 1 in 4.4 overs.
SIX! Jonny Bairstow finally connects well and pulls Tyagi into the mid-wicket boundary.
Young Karthik Tyagi comes in as first change to replace Jofra Archer.
Four! Warner slog sweeps Shreyas Gopal towards the mid-wicket fence for the first boundary of the match. Despite the boundary, the leggie concedes just seven runs from his second over. SRH are 13 for 0 in 4 overs.
The fiery Archer concedes just a single in his second over as SRH batsmen seem to be cautious early doors. SRH are 6 for 0 in 3 overs.
Archer, who is clocking high speeds with the ball, continues bowling from the other end as Royals aim to break the deadly Sunrisers pair early.
Shreyas Gopal follows Archer up with another tidy over. SRH are 5 for no loss in 2 overs.
Milestone alert!! Warner completes 3500 IPL runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Archer concedes just 2 runs from the first over. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal shares the new ball with the English pacer.
As expected Jofra Archer takes the new ball for Rajasthan Royals. Archer dismissed Warner in 4 of the 5 innings the pair came up against each other in the recent bilateral series.
David Warner, who eyes couple of milestones opens the batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad along side his partner Jonny Bairstow. The pair will eye another century stand.
Players are making their way out into the middle to start first of Sunday's double header.
Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI: Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith(captain), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Playing XI: David Warner(captain), Jonny Bairstow(wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Sunrisers have made one change. Abdul Samad makes way for Vijay Shankar. Royals, meanwhile, made three changes with Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag coming into the team to replace of Andrew Tye, Yashashwi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lomror.
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner wins the toss and elects to bat first against Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals.
Time for the toss!! Captains are in the middle
The Aussie connection and captains for the day share a chat moments before the toss.
We are under half an hour from the toss. What will the captains choose? The trend has been win the toss and bat first this week. Will the team winning the toss prefer to defend?
He has finished his quarantine, but will we see Ben Stokes in action? And if he does play, who makes way for the English all-rounder?
With a 6-5 record in Sunrisers' favour in the head-to-head stats, Royals will look to level the score as they also are desperate to get their IPL 2020 campaign back on track after losing four matches in a row.
