IPL 2020: SRH vs RR, Match 26 Updates: Archer cleans up Warner as Sunrisers eye competitive total

Dubai, October 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with out of sorts Rajasthan Royals in Match 26 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (October 11).

David Warner-led Sunrisers come into Sunday's match on the back of a huge win over Kings XI Punjab, while Steve Smith-led Royals suffered their fourth successive loss in their most recent outing against Delhi Capitals.

RR had kickstarted their campaign with twin wins against Chennai Super Kings and KXIP. But have been searching for a win since then, having been beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders , Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and DC.

However, they will boosted with the availability of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who ended his quarantine on Saturday (October 10). But whether he plays on Sunday is still unclear.

SRH, meanwhile, have lost three and won three so far this campaign. While, they lost games against RCB, MI and KKR. The Warner-led unit has managed to add three wins to their account, beating DC, CSK and KXIP to pocket six points.

Another defeat to Royals may dent their hopes of a place in play-off. So, Smith's side will look for quick turnaround in fortunes against Sunrisers, who saw their opening pair regain form from last seaason.

Here mykhel brings you Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match updates: