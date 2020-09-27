IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson confirms availability for next match

The Hyderabad outfit will be next playing Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi and the team will hope Williamson's availability will help them notch their first win of the season.

Williamson confirmed his availability during SRH's second game. Williamson missed the first game against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and also their second tie against the Kolkata Knight Riders due to a quadriceps injury which we sustained during training.

While speaking to the commentators from the SRH dugout, during their second game of the ongoing season against KKR on Saturday, Williamson revealed that he is doing fine and will be available for selection for the upcoming matches.

The 30-year-old batsman said, "Body is pretty good. A small niggle early. But I am fine at the moment and available (for upcoming matches)."

In Williamson's absence, the Hyderabad team lacked depth in the middle order and fell to a 10-run defeat to RCB and then a seven-wicket loss to KKR.

SRH, who will meet Delhi next, will hope that with the former skipper bank in their ranks, they will be able to get their first win of the 13th edition.