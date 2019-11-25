Cricket
IPL 2020: These 5 players can attract high bidding in the auction

By
Bengaluru, November 25: The auction ahead of IPL 2020 will be held in Kolkata on December 19 and it is the first time the city is playing host to the event. It might not be an entirely high-octane bidding considering that some teams like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have a tight purse.

While some others like Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders have ample funds but will they flex strings considering the players will be available for one season? Amidst all those calculations, some players still may attract intense bidding, and MyKhel takes a look at them.

1. Mitchell Starc

The Australian pacer is a hot property because of his furious pace and accurate yorkers. He showed those traits when he was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore a couple of seasons ago. There are chances of Starc featuring in the IPL auction and if he is coming then we will see some clamour.

2. Tom Banton

Banton is a 21-year-old prodigy from England. He has already turned several heads with his innovative shot-making. His 28-ball 80 in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi for Qalandars have already woken up the IPL scouts and reports suggested that Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have started the pursuit. We may see an auction room fight.

3. Chris Lynn

Lynn was released by Kolkata Knight Riders and some say that the Aussie opener was let go so that he can be bought back at a lesser price using the Right to Match card. But Lynn's ability to play big shots might attract some other teams like Rajasthan Royals to have a go at him.

4. Rahul Tripathi

Tripathi did not have a great season for Rajasthan Royals and was duly released. But he remains a big-hitting middle-order batsman and teams like Kings XI Punjab or Mumbai Indians, who are in need of someone like Tripathi, may hit the overdrive in the auction.

5. Robin Uthappa

Uthappa did not have a great season with Kolkata Knight Riders and often his inability to force pace came for criticism. But he is a two-time IPL winner with Kolkata and a vastly experienced batsman. He still may be considered as a back-up opening option by many teams or even a first-choice middle-order batsman. There could be some serious bidding for him and he can also offer that tactical flexibility of being a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 15:12 [IST]
