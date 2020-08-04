IPL 2020 title sponsor VIVO likely to pull out of sponsorship: Reports

The border tensions between the two neighbouring countries have fanned the anti-China sentiments across the country and voices were growing that the IPL should also sever its ties with Vivo - which is also a Chinese smartphone company. The central government had also banned a whole host of Chinese apps.

As per a Times of India report, the Chinese smartphone brand is planning to back out of the IPL, at least for this year. The report further claimed that the BCCI has conveyed about the same to all the IPL franchises on Monday (August 3) evening.

This development has certainly put BCCI, as well as the franchises, in panic mode as they'll have to look for a new title sponsor for this season.

The BCCI last week announced that the IPL 2020 will be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10. The governing body on Monday also stated all the sponsors, including VIVO, who are currently onboard will continue for this edition too.

But several voices have been raised against having Vivo as the title sponsor in the wake of the present stand-off. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, expressing their protest against BCCI's decision.

VIVO India had won the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years in 2017 for a whopping sum of Rs 2199 crore. The Chinese mobile-manufacturer committed to pay the league approximately Rs 440 crore every season. VIVO had replaced soft-drink giant PepsiCo to enter the title sponsorship.