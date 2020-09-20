IPL 2020: Tom Banton may need to wait for Kolkata Knight Riders chance

With the likes of star all-rounder Andre Russell, big-money recruit Pat Cummins, mystery spinner Sunil Narine and England captain Eoin Morgan slated to take the overseas slots, Banton may need to wait for his chance. But, McCullum was full of praise for the Englishman, who made his international entry in 2019.

"He (Banton) probably won't start for us in this campaign because we will go with a slightly different balance but what he gives you so many different options. He has already made a bit of a splash in International cricket," McCullum said.

"He's a guy who even against various bowling attacks of the world, can still shock them, and dominate them. And when he gets his opportunity, I'm sure he will entertain the fans all around the world."

The New Zealand great was thrilled to have reigning World Cup winning captain Morgan, who he feels will lend solidity in the middle-order, which has looked really dependent on Russell for the past few seasons.

McCullum labelled the Englishman as the best middle-over batsman in limited overs cricket and says his presence will help captain Dinesh Karthik.

"He's probably the best middle-order batsman in the shorter version, over the last couple of years. So we're very lucky to have him. His relationship with DK throughout this campaign will give us a good opportunity."

The England limited-overs skipper, who had a stint with KKR from 2011-2013, was bought at the auction for Rs 5.25 crore.

The 34-year-old Morgan will be joining the side after leading England to their maiden World Cup glory in 2019.

"If you look at his career, the last four years in particular, he's completely changed how the whole country plays cricket. He's got the ultimate success of winning the World Cup. I think now he's completely free and an incredibly dangerous player," McCullum said.

"He was a guy who we were desperate to get batting (at the auction) in the middle order around Russell and Karthik... He provides us with a really, really strong middle-order."

KKR chief mentor David Hussey had earlier said Russell is best suited at No 3 but McCullum was of the opinion that the star Jamaican is an ideal finisher in the T20 format and the team will have a 'horses-for-courses' approach.

"I think his game is definitely suited to probably the last 10 overs of a T20 game. But there may be times where the matchups are right we can get in Andre a little bit earlier, up the order.

"That will be a horses for courses type approach but the good thing is we've got lots of resources to be able to choose from."

With the arrival of Cummins and the already available bowling attack, McCullum said the team can really shock the oppositions if the wickets aid seamers in the initial few matches.

"Cummins has the ability to take early wickets and if we can do that, we know we've got some quality spinners. When you couple them all together, I'm really content with the unit that we've got, particularly on these wickets because they might have a little bit more in them than what most people are anticipating," he said.

"If the wickets play as we expect, then I think we could shock a few really with the pace and speeds with which our bowlers can operate," he said.

Kolkata Knight Riders line-up will face their first test in IPL 2020 when they take on reigning champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday (September 23) in Abu Dhabi.