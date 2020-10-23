IPL 2020: Trent Boult happy with recent performances for Mumbai Indians

It was billed as the match that would finally see CSK put on their best show in the ongoing season at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, but Boult and co had other ideas as they dismissed half the side even before powerplay.

While Boult began the destruction in the first over itself, Jasprit Bumrah joined in the action in the second over to claim back-to-back wickets and finished with 2/25 from his four overs.

Boult and Bumrah derailed the top-half of the Chennai innings, while Rahul Chahar also picked two wickets including the crucial scalp of MS Dhoni for 16.

But the star of the innings was definitely Boult and speaking to the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break, he said it was nice to start well against CSK.

"Nice to get a couple early (wickets) on and hopefully we can go out and get these. Lot of swing early on which was nice, the job is only half done and we have to bat well and put some pressure on these guys," he said.

Asked about his showing with the ball, Boult said: "I felt like probably I put out my best performance in the last few games and today it was nice to get a couple of wickets."

Boult also spoke highly of bowling coach Shane Bond and how it has been good to work with quality players like Jasprit Bumrah among others.

"One of our great fast bowlers back home (On working with MI bowling coach Shane Bond) and nice to be working with a familiar face and obviously with experienced guys like Pattinson, Coulter-Nile and Bumrah there's always lot to learn in this tournament," he said.

Mumbai Indians will now look to chase down 115 and strengthen their chances for a top two finish in IPL 2020.