IPL 2020: Unfortunate to not finish the season on a high: Rishabh Pant

After the match, Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hailed his team’s fighting spirit, despite not being able to cap off the season with their maiden trophy.

Pant notched up a magnificent half-century, which helped Delhi Capitals post 156 after getting off to a disastrous start. The defending champions chased down the target with eight balls to spare, to lift their fifth IPL title.

This was Delhi’s maiden IPL final appearance. The Capitals finished second on the points table in the league stage of the just concluded season. Pant took to Twitter to thank his teammates and coaches.

“Unfortunate to not finish the season on a high but so proud of the team. We had our ups and downs but always showed fighting spirit. Thank you to all my teammates and coaches for you support. Lots of love to out amazing fans. We will be back stronger @DelhiCapitalsfam heart#RoarMacha,” tweeted Pant.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians picked up their fifth IPL title. The defending champions had earlier won the T20 tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.