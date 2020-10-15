IPL 2020: Virat Kohli plays 200th match for Royal Challengers Bangalore; also surpasses MS Dhoni's captaincy record

Kohli is playing his 200th game for his franchise RCB. Kohli has played 184 games for RCB in the IPL while he played remaining 16 games in the Champions League T20 (now defunct). He is also the only player in the history of the IPL to have played for a single franchise for the Delhi cricketer has been a part of RCB since its inception.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

Kohli also achieved a major milestone as a captain in the game against Punjab as he surpassed Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni to score most runs as a captain in the IPL. Kohli (4266 runs) needed just 10 more runs to surpass Dhoni (4275 runs) and the moment he scored 11 runs against KXIP he scored most runs as captain in the history of the domestic T20 league.

In the match against Kings XI Punjab, Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Kohli has been in red-hot form lately as he came back strongly after a few early setbacks in the tournament. The RCB skipper has only been dismissed once in his last four outings with scores of 33*, 90*, 43 and 72* (most recent first).

Kohli now needs 6 fours and 3 sixes respectively to complete 500 fours and 200 sixes in IPL. Hopefully, he achieves that milestone in this game itself.