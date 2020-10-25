IPL 2020: Virat Kohli touches yet another milestone as he completes 200 sixes in IPL

The RCB captain completed 200 sixes in the tournament and joined an elite club. The explosive batsman from Delhi became the fifth batsman in the history of the league to hit more than 200 maximums.

Chris Gayle (336*), AB de Villiers (231*), MS Dhoni (216*), Rohit Sharma (209*) were the ones who have achieved this milestone before Kohli.

Kohli - who played his 200th IPL match for RCB earlier in the tournament - also slammed a half-century in this game and revived his team with AB de Villiers after openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch failed to convert their start into a big knock. Kohli notched up his 39th IPL fifty in the match off 42 deliveries but the right-handed batsman failed to convert it into a big knock.

Soon after bringing up his third fifty of the season, Kohli was dismissed by Sam Curran. Faf du Plessis took a well-judged catch at long-off. In the previous game, Kohli had achieved a milestone when he completed 500-plus boundaries in the IPL.

Earlier in the day, Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the day game. CSK bowlers did well to restrict RCB to 145/6 in the stipulated 20 overs. Kohli and his band will wear the green jersey as against their more familiar red and gold uniform. Besides players, all the support staff too will wear the green jersey.

This is not for the first time they are wearing the green jersey. They had initiated the tradition in 2011 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of their 'Go Green' initiative. Since then, they wear the green jersey in one match of an IPL season to indicate the carbon neutrality.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are the first team in IPL to become Carbon neutral. Announcing this initiative, the official Twitter handle of Royal Challengers tweeted: "Bold Diaries: RCB Go Green Initiative. RCB players will sport the Green Jerseys against CSK tomorrow (Sunday) to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy."