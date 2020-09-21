IPL 2020: Virat Kohli won't find it difficult finding his rhythm in the tournament, reckons Scott Styris

The NZ cricketer-turned-commentator believes Kohli, who is going to play his first game after five months, will not find it difficult finding his rhythm in the tournament which is being played in the UAE. Kohli has not played in UAE since 2014 but Styris told Star Sports that the right-handed batsman isn't going to be affected by it.

"Well, I don't think he will struggle. The reason for that is he is an all-time great player and he's the best batsman in the IPL over the years. So, if he's going to struggle then everybody is going to struggle. Other than perhaps say Australia and England, who are coming off the series. But he's just too professional. That like we talk a lot about how he drags everybody's standards up because of his professionalism, his desire to continually get better, so he will make sure. I have no doubt that he's ready to go, like everybody, look to get off to a fast start in the tournament just to ease their own nerves. The confidence gets up and then they can go about playing. But I don't think it's going be a problem. He is just far too good for that," said Styris.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game of IPL 2020 on Monday (September 21) in Dubai in Match No. 3. Talking about SRH and who will be the four overseas players for them, Styris said New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is likely to sit out.

Styris added further: "Kane Williamson sits out, I know he is the orange cap holder two years ago when Warner was serving his suspension for the year, but I just think with the balance of that side they have got a proven David Warner. He, along with Kohli, have been the two-best batsman in this competition for many years now. His leadership is terrific. I think he really buys into as well the culture and the group of SRH. So, I think Bairstow's performance last year and the relationship he has with Warner at the top. They just seem to gel and sink nicely.

"I like Nabi's performances recently, he's certainly in my eyes and of course, so is Rashid Khan. Probably the one side where the four overseas players are set in stone and it's now about getting the performances of the Indian players around them to suit. So out of that group as New Zealander, unfortunately, Kane Williamson sits out."