IPL 2020: We are playing very good cricket: RR captain Steve Smith

Following Rajasthan Royals seven-wicket win over the Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, the playoff race heated up further. Mumbai Indians is the only side to have secured their playoff berth this season.

After languishing in the bottom half of the table for most of the season, the Steve Smith-led side climbed to the fifth spot on the table and gave themselves a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Following their win, skipper Smith said that it would have been better had they won matches earlier and not left it till this late. “The season has ebbed and flowed. Would have been nice to have a couple of wins in the middle. We still need to do a bit to make the playoffs, and we need things to go our way,” said the skipper.

Smith further lauded his batsmen who chased down the total in Abu Dhabi with 15 balls to spare. “We are playing very good cricket. The Samson run-out was unfortunate, but you take positives from every situation. It gave Jos a chance to bat after a five-day break. He hit them well so this is a good sign.

“Ben is a class player, plays proper shots, hits balls in weird areas, and did a job with the ball too. One of the best in the world. Sanju started the tournament really well, then in the middle couldn't get going, but that is T20 cricket. You have got to keep trusting the process," signed off Smith.

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Eoin Morgan led-Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. It will be a must-win match for both sides at the Dubai International Stadium.