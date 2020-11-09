IPL 2020: We have got enough firepower: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

The Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the summit clash of the 13th edition at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking on DCTV, coach Ponting said, “All we have done so far has given ourselves the right to play in the final. Now we got to earn the right to win the final.”

Capitals got off to a brilliant start in the ongoing edition in the UAE. But towards the business end, the Delhi team fell to back-to-back losses. But the Shreyas Iyer-led side secured a top-two finish with a win over RCB in their final league game. In the playoffs, the Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier, before putting up an all-round show in the second Qualifier to seal their spot in the final.

With the Capitals set to play for their maiden title, Ponting said winning the title was their ultimate goal. “We got off to a great start but things got a little shaky towards the back end but boys managed to play two good games out of their last three. Hopefully, we can play our best game in the final.

“Looking back, we had a good season but we still have not won anything yet, that is what we are really here for. And we are here to win the IPL,” added Ponting.

Despite losing to Mumbai thrice in the ongoing season, Ponting backed his team’s ability to defeat the four-time champions. “We have got enough firepower. If there is a team that they (Mumbai) would not want to play, it would be us.

“Once we sit down today, we will try to address some of the areas that we have not played well against them in the past. Another thing with Mumbai is that they have played a pretty fearless brand of cricket, certainly with the way they batted. We know they rely on Trent Boult with the new ball to take early wickets.

“If we can get that part right and if they have a few little things go against them and we execute and put them under pressure, I am sure the result can change,” signed off the coach.

While Delhi will look to notch up their first title, Mumbai will be aiming to clinch their fifth IPL title.