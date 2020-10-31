IPL 2020: We'll have to be fearless against RCB: DC skipper Shreyas Iyer after losing to MI

Following their loss, skipper Shreyas Iyer said losing wickets in the powerplay hurt the team’s chances. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult picked up three wickets each as they restricted Delhi to 110/9.

“I think we fell short at reading the wicket. We weren't up to the mark, those wickets in the powerplay took down the momentum. It was important that we built partnerships but it happened in bits and pieces.

“Lots of flaws to point out but we've got to believe in ourselves. You actually can't anticipate how the wicket's going to play right from the start. Once the openers get a momentum going, you can read it and 150-160 is a good score on these sorts of wickets,” the Capitals skipper said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Delhi, who had been enjoying a stellar season, suddenly find themselves in a tough spot after falling to their fourth loss on the trot. The Capitals are currently placed third on the table, but their final game against Royal Challengers Bangalore will play a big role. A lot depends on the outcome of the day’s second match between Royal Challengers and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“We'll have to be fearless (against RCB) and keep things simple. It's an important game for us, do-or-die depending on how they play today. Not thinking much about the future, trying to stay in the present,” said the skipper.

The Capitals will take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.