IPL 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal greets MS Dhoni with a Namaste as he meets CSK captain on the field

The talented lefted-handed batsman walked into the middle to open the innings along with Steve Smith for Royals after opposition captain MS Dhoni won the toss and them to bat first. The India U-19 cricketer failed to make an impression in his debut game as he was dismissed for just six runs.

The southpaw was caught and bowled by Deepak Chahar in the third over and walked back towards the dug out. However, before the start of the game Yashavi's gesture won over hearts when he saw Dhoni walk across him.

The youngster, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL auction for Rs 2.4 crores, was seen folding his hands in a namaste to greet the legendary former India cricketer and showed his respect. Dhoni - who retired from international cricket last month - smiled at Yashasvi and had a chat with him.

Dhoni commands huge respect amongst young cricketers in the country as he's one of the first players to have made to the Indian National Cricket Team from small cities and instilled the belief in the kids from tier two cities that they could also play at the highest level.

From selling panipuri to becoming the 'Player of the Tournament' at the 2020 U-19 World Cup, Yashasvi has come a long way. Impressed by his extraordinary batting skills, the 18-year-old talent was picked up at the IPL auction by Royals that changed his fortunes. Before the lockdown, Yashasvi had been oozing with confidence after playing some brilliant cricket. He was eager to extend his brilliant form in the IPL 2020, said his childhood coach Jwala Singh.