IPL 2020: Yet another milestone beckons Chris Gayle

The West Indian legend needs just 16 more runs to complete 1,000 IPL runs for the Punjab franchise.

Ahead of the match, KXIP are placed fifth on the points table having won five games from 11 outings, while KKR are a notch better, occupying the fourth spot with 12 points.

MATCH PREVIEW

Gayle, who had been warming benches initially, made his first appearance in IPL 2020 memorable with quickfire half-century against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

En route his 45-ball 53, which was his 29th IPL fifty, the 41-year-old also achieved a rare of scoring 10.000 runs in fours and sixes in the T20s. The Jamaican has so far smashed 1027 fours and 982 sixes in T20 cricket.

Unique record for Universe Boss

Gayle was also the first cricketer to amass 10, 000 T20 runs. Only Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard have aggregated 10,000 T20 runs in their career.

Though openers role is Gayle's preferred slot, with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal having settled down at the top of the tree, the West Indian batting great is slotted at No.3 in the ongoing IPL.

Rahul justified the rationale behind positioning Gayle at No.3 instead of his customary opening slot.

"Chris has not been feeling well. But he's always been hungry. He was training hard like he's probably never done. It was a tough call to make someone like Chris sit on the bench. I won't take credit but it's important to keep the lion hungry sometimes. Wherever he bats, he's still the same player and it worked today. Hopefully he can carry on," Rahul had said after the last-ball thrilling win against RCB in Sharjah on October 15.