IPL 2020: You can take confidence from the past but you cannot dwell on it: Skipper Rohit Sharma warns MI ahead of final

The Rohit Sharma-led team secured a top-of-the-table finish in the league stage and then went on to defeat the Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals in Qualifier 1 to once again enter the finals of the Indian Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the summit clash, MI skipper Rohit said that the reason for the team’s success this season was the players’ hard world and sheer brilliance throughout the tournament.

During the pre-match press conference the MI captain was asked how he would have prepared for the upcoming game, had he been the captain of the team facing the formidable Mumbai Indians.

In response, the MI skipper said, “Firstly, it is never going to happen. I am never going to go in the opposition’s camp and captain the other team against Mumbai Indians. But looking at the squad, the strength, and the balance of this team, I cannot point out anything.

“And it is not rocket science, we have worked really hard for this balance.. A lot of credit goes to the Mumbai Indians team management, the scout, they have done a great job with all these guys, making sure they get that comfort and get that backing. Otherwise it is not possible, it is not possible to have a squad like that.” added Rohit.

The skipper further added that the players adapted to the demands and changes of the game and that is why MI have enjoyed a successful run. “We have seen every day, how this game changes and every player has to change with that as well with how the game is going. I think players have adapted to that really well. That is why we stand in this position, where we qualified much before the other teams.

“It was good to see how we played in the tournament. It was sheer brilliance from each individual, putting their hand up at different stages,” added the MI skipper.

MI have the upper hand against the Capitals. While the Mumbai team is familiar with the pressure of an IPL final, Delhi have never been in an IPL final before. Moreover, in the ongoing edition, MI have won all their matches over DC, defeating the Capitals thrice. But Rohit warned that though they have an advantage, 'every game is a new game’.

“There will be a little bit of psychological advantage. Yes. But what we have seen with IPL is that everyday is a fresh day and every game is a new game. So, you cannot think too much about what happened in the past. Of course, you can take confidence from the past but you cannot dwell on it,” warned the skipper ahead of the final.

The defending champions will take on the Delhi Capitals in the summit clash of the 13th edition of the IPL at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)