IPL 2021: After another sizzling show the bat, Vaughan predicts Maxwell might be player of tournament

Bengaluru, April 18: After the Royal Challengers Bangalore lost two quick wickets in their afternoon game against Kolkata Knight Riders, it was Glenn Maxwell who once again put up a sizzling show with the willow this season, to help RCB reach a whopping total of 204/4.
IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR Toss Report: RCB wins toss, opts to bat, Patidar comes in for Christian, KKR unchanged
Playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, a pitch where teams have struggled to 150, Maxwell along with AB de Villiers hammered the KKR bowlers to reach a mammoth total.
While Maxwell’s sensational 78 came off 49 deliveries, including 9 boundaries and three maximums, de Villiers remained unbeaten on 76.
After enduring a tough season last year, Maxwell, RCB’s new recruit, has been in sensational form this season and former England skipper Michael Vaughan said that the Australia all-rounder might end up being the player of the tournament for the 14th edition.
After Maxwell’s sensational show in Chennai, Vaughan lauded the player, tweeting, “Love watching @Gmaxi_32Bat. He might just end up being the player of the tournament.. slightly under the radar in the same team as @imVkohli&@ABdeVilliers17!!! @RCBTweets looking the strongest I have seen them… #IPL2021.”
Maxwell is the leading run-scorer of the tournament this season, having already registered two half-centuries in RCB’s first three games of the 14th edition.
Earlier, RCB won the toss and elected to bat against KKR. After losing Kohli and Rajat Patidar for single digits, Maxwell and ABD guided RCB to a massive total. RCB are the only team this season to remain unbeaten, having notched up two consecutive wins on the trot.
Here’s how Twitterati reacted after the Maxwell show:
Love watching @Gmaxi_32 Bat .. He might just end up being the player of the tournament .. slightly under the radar in the same team as @imVkohli & @ABdeVilliers17 !!! @RCBTweets looking the strongest I have seen them ... #IPL2021 @cricbuzz— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 18, 2021
Glenn Maxwell 78 (49)— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 18, 2021
AB de Villiers 76* (34)
First time the No.4 and No. 5 batsmen of a team have scored 75+ in the same innings in IPL history. #RCB #IPL2021 #RCBvKKR
Walks in when RCB were at 95/3 in 11.1 overs, built a marvelous partnership with Glenn Maxwell and when he got out, he did his job of finishing the innings for RCB. 76 in just 34 balls, last 5 overs he managed to score 55. The genius of AB De Villiers. pic.twitter.com/F8pW0MgVsb— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2021
In IPL 2021:— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2021
Orange cap holder:
Glenn Maxwell.
Purple cap holder:
Harshal Patel.
-Both caps are with RCB currently.
Glenn Maxwell in #IPL2021:— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2021
39(28) - #RCB was 2/46 vs MI
59(41) - #RCB was 2/47 vs SRH
78(49) - #RCB was 2/9 vs KKR
Three innings at Chepauk where batting was difficult for most the players - he made it look easy at most times.
New favourite batting partnership in world cricket? @Gmaxi_32 @ABdeVilliers17 💥💥 #RCB #KKR #IPL2021— Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 18, 2021
Glenn Maxwell Smashed a SIX with a Switch Hit. This is Unreal batting from Glenn Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/CtfCpvOaHJ— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 18, 2021
Preity Zinta after selling Glenn Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/vdBJJvM2jM— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 18, 2021
Pic 1 - Glenn Maxwell In KXIP Team..— Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) April 18, 2021
Pic 2 - Glenn Maxwell In RCB Team..#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/sRk0w1wrUs
Glenn Maxwell— Telugu Sarcasm (@TeluguSarcasm) April 18, 2021
IPL 2020 - 13 matches - 108 runs
IPL 2021 - 3 matches - 175 runs pic.twitter.com/5HqhpyBXC2
Virat Kohli Appreciating Glenn Maxwell batting and his fifty. Looked that his reaction. pic.twitter.com/DppmhyzzIO— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 18, 2021
Glenn Maxwell’s awesome innings comes to an end. He’s gone for 78 - his second highest score ever in IPL (and his highest since 2014). Great to see. He is ON for RCB. #IPL2021 #RCBvKKR— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 18, 2021
