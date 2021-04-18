Cricket
IPL 2021: After another sizzling show the bat, Vaughan predicts Maxwell might be player of tournament

By

Bengaluru, April 18: After the Royal Challengers Bangalore lost two quick wickets in their afternoon game against Kolkata Knight Riders, it was Glenn Maxwell who once again put up a sizzling show with the willow this season, to help RCB reach a whopping total of 204/4.

IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR Toss Report: RCB wins toss, opts to bat, Patidar comes in for Christian, KKR unchanged

Playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, a pitch where teams have struggled to 150, Maxwell along with AB de Villiers hammered the KKR bowlers to reach a mammoth total.

While Maxwell’s sensational 78 came off 49 deliveries, including 9 boundaries and three maximums, de Villiers remained unbeaten on 76.

After enduring a tough season last year, Maxwell, RCB’s new recruit, has been in sensational form this season and former England skipper Michael Vaughan said that the Australia all-rounder might end up being the player of the tournament for the 14th edition.

After Maxwell’s sensational show in Chennai, Vaughan lauded the player, tweeting, “Love watching @Gmaxi_32Bat. He might just end up being the player of the tournament.. slightly under the radar in the same team as @imVkohli&@ABdeVilliers17!!! @RCBTweets looking the strongest I have seen them… #IPL2021.”

Maxwell is the leading run-scorer of the tournament this season, having already registered two half-centuries in RCB’s first three games of the 14th edition.

Earlier, RCB won the toss and elected to bat against KKR. After losing Kohli and Rajat Patidar for single digits, Maxwell and ABD guided RCB to a massive total. RCB are the only team this season to remain unbeaten, having notched up two consecutive wins on the trot.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted after the Maxwell show:

Story first published: Sunday, April 18, 2021, 17:56 [IST]
