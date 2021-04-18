IPL 2021: After another sizzling show the bat, Vaughan predicts Maxwell might be player of tournament

IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR Toss Report: RCB wins toss, opts to bat, Patidar comes in for Christian, KKR unchanged

Playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, a pitch where teams have struggled to 150, Maxwell along with AB de Villiers hammered the KKR bowlers to reach a mammoth total.

While Maxwell’s sensational 78 came off 49 deliveries, including 9 boundaries and three maximums, de Villiers remained unbeaten on 76.

After enduring a tough season last year, Maxwell, RCB’s new recruit, has been in sensational form this season and former England skipper Michael Vaughan said that the Australia all-rounder might end up being the player of the tournament for the 14th edition.

After Maxwell’s sensational show in Chennai, Vaughan lauded the player, tweeting, “Love watching @Gmaxi_32Bat. He might just end up being the player of the tournament.. slightly under the radar in the same team as @imVkohli&@ABdeVilliers17!!! @RCBTweets looking the strongest I have seen them… #IPL2021.”

Maxwell is the leading run-scorer of the tournament this season, having already registered two half-centuries in RCB’s first three games of the 14th edition.

Earlier, RCB won the toss and elected to bat against KKR. After losing Kohli and Rajat Patidar for single digits, Maxwell and ABD guided RCB to a massive total. RCB are the only team this season to remain unbeaten, having notched up two consecutive wins on the trot.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted after the Maxwell show:

Love watching @Gmaxi_32 Bat .. He might just end up being the player of the tournament .. slightly under the radar in the same team as @imVkohli & @ABdeVilliers17 !!! @RCBTweets looking the strongest I have seen them ... #IPL2021 @cricbuzz — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell 78 (49)

AB de Villiers 76* (34)



First time the No.4 and No. 5 batsmen of a team have scored 75+ in the same innings in IPL history. #RCB #IPL2021 #RCBvKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 18, 2021

Walks in when RCB were at 95/3 in 11.1 overs, built a marvelous partnership with Glenn Maxwell and when he got out, he did his job of finishing the innings for RCB. 76 in just 34 balls, last 5 overs he managed to score 55. The genius of AB De Villiers. pic.twitter.com/F8pW0MgVsb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2021

In IPL 2021:



Orange cap holder:

Glenn Maxwell.



Purple cap holder:

Harshal Patel.



-Both caps are with RCB currently. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell in #IPL2021:



39(28) - #RCB was 2/46 vs MI

59(41) - #RCB was 2/47 vs SRH

78(49) - #RCB was 2/9 vs KKR



Three innings at Chepauk where batting was difficult for most the players - he made it look easy at most times. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell Smashed a SIX with a Switch Hit. This is Unreal batting from Glenn Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/CtfCpvOaHJ — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 18, 2021

Preity Zinta after selling Glenn Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/vdBJJvM2jM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 18, 2021

Pic 1 - Glenn Maxwell In KXIP Team..



Pic 2 - Glenn Maxwell In RCB Team..#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/sRk0w1wrUs — Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) April 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell

IPL 2020 - 13 matches - 108 runs

IPL 2021 - 3 matches - 175 runs pic.twitter.com/5HqhpyBXC2 — Telugu Sarcasm (@TeluguSarcasm) April 18, 2021

Virat Kohli Appreciating Glenn Maxwell batting and his fifty. Looked that his reaction. pic.twitter.com/DppmhyzzIO — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell’s awesome innings comes to an end. He’s gone for 78 - his second highest score ever in IPL (and his highest since 2014). Great to see. He is ON for RCB. #IPL2021 #RCBvKKR — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 18, 2021