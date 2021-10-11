IPL 2021: Andre Russell on inspiration and secret behind hitting massive sixes

Ahead of KKR's IPL 2021 Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Russell told teammates Venkatesh Iyer and Shakib Al Hassan on how he generates the strength and why he hits those towering maximums.

"I would do like 20 to 30 push-ups every day, just to keep up my body strength going, because hitting those sixes, 100 metres or more, I might do it for a couple of times a year, but hitting those sixes consistently, it takes consistent work," Russell said in a video posted by KKR on Instagram.

Russell also said that his strategy of hitting the huge sixes ends up putting extreme pressure on the bowling side, who often end up with a replaced ball.

"At the point of contact, most of the time I try to make sure that everything goes to the ball. Some guys, they look to time the ball. They keep their shape, and they want the ball to go over the ropes. I want to hit the ball so hard that they end up getting a new ball," he added.

The big-hitting West Indian all-rounder also revealed the role his compatriot and T20 great Chris Gayle played in him hitting the balls out of the park

"I learned a lot of Chris Gayle. He said that I am afraid of getting out on the boundary, so I rather hit the ball over the boundary, like far back, make sure it's a six," said Russell.

Russell has hit 143 sixes in 84 IPL matches and overall, the West Indies all-rounder is third in the list for most sixes in T20 format behind compatriots Gayle (1042) and Kieron Pollard (758) with 510 sixes.

KKR will hope the all-rounder is fit to play in the play-off stage after he missed at least two weeks of action due to injury. The two-time champions KKR will take on RCB in the Eliminator on Monday (October 11), at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

KKR head into the contest against RCB marginally ahead in the head-to-head battle with 15 wins of the 28 league matches played between the two sides so far in the IPL.

Although they have met 28 times in league stages since IPL inception, this will be their first meeting in the knockout stages with the winner set to face Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (October 13) in Qualifier 2.